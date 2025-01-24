Meeting with PBA team: Economic growth back on track after 2018 hiatus: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said after attaining economic stability, the government has resumed the journey of economic development and growth from where it was halted in 2018.

He expressed gratitude to the friendly and brotherly countries, noting that Pakistan has successfully averted a situation akin to default and is progressing on path to development due to their cooperation.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Broadcasters’ Association (PBA), which called on him, he said the substantial decline in inflation and interest rates is due to diligent efforts made by his government’s economic team.

He said the relationship between government and the media was based on mutual trust, emphasising the government always welcomed constructive criticism by media as it was very important to improve governance. “The government believes in media being the fourth pillar of the state,” he said, adding that there was complete freedom of expression in the country.

He expressed the confidence that Uraan Pakistan – a homegrown development project – will be made successful with cooperation of media and all other relevant stakeholders.

Similarly, he underscored that the country’s exports had been increased and industrial and agricultural sectors were also showing positive results due to the business friendly policies of the government.

He said the reforms within Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) are being implemented while there has been significant progress in its digitisation.

He said the faceless assessment had also been launched to improve the customs’ system, adding the system will help increase tax revenues, enhance transparency and stop corruption from the sector.

After the launch of this system, he added, the national kitty was benefited due to the prevention of smuggling of petroleum products, sugar, fertilisers, and wheat. The increase in remittances reflects the growing trust of overseas Pakistanis in government policies, he said, adding that the expansion of relationship with friendly countries and successes on the diplomatic front were also continued.

He said Pakistan’s identity on the global stage had been restored.

About China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the prime minister said the benefits of the mega project were starting to materialise, adding all-out efforts are being made for early completion of CPEC projects. He noted that the anti-Pakistan elements, who had dreamed of Pakistan’s default, continue to make repeated attempts to attack Islamabad.

“These elements are finding it difficult to digest Pakistan’s economic stability and development,” he added. “We have sacrificed our politics for Pakistan’s economic security and will continue to work day and night for its development,” he added.

The delegation praised the prime minister’s efforts in negotiating with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to reduce electricity prices and resolve matters smoothly within the power sector.

The country needs political stability, and the government should play a positive role in this regard, they said.

