Debt servicing pushes forex reserves down $261m

KARACHI: Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves fell by $261.6 million during last week due to external debt servicing.

According to a weekly report issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country’s total foreign exchange reserves declined to $16.19 billion as of Jan 17, 2025 compared to $16.451 billion as of Jan 10, 2025.

The reserves held by the SBP decreased by $ 276 million to $ 11.449 billion at the end of last week, down from $11.725 billion a week earlier.

The primary reason for the current decline in the SBP’s reserves is external debt repayments.

However, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks witnessed an upward trend and increased by $15 million to $4.741 billion at the end of last week.

