PU suspends six activists of IJT

LAHORE: The Punjab University administration has suspended six activists of the Islamic Jamiat Talba involved in violence on two students. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has approved the suspension of 6 IJT workers.

According to PU spokesman, IJT activists i.e. Muhammad Samiullah of Department of Social Work, Salar Ahmed of Sociology, Atif Nawaz and Ammar Khan of Law College and students of IER Muhammad Anees and Mujbata Hussain have been suspended for their involvement in the violent incident.

While an application has been filed for police action against two former students of the Jamiat who were previously dropped and expelled, Usman Ahmed and Ghazanfar Ali.

According to the spokesperson, Jamiat activists had attacked two students Muhammad Mohsin Ali and Muhammad Usman with sticks and stones on January 20, 2025 and both the students were seriously injured.

An FIR has also been registered against the suspended university students involved in the violence. He said that further disciplinary action against the suspended students will be taken in accordance with the law. The spokesperson said that strict action will be taken against any student involved in violent acts in the university without discrimination.

