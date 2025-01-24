AIRLINK 193.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
K-E holds over 40 ‘Customer Facilitation Camps’ since Jan

KARACHI: Karachi-Electric (KE) has organised more than 40 Customer Facilitation Camps since the beginning of January 2025, to boost recovery efforts from otherwise chronic defaulting areas and facilitate customers by addressing their problems at their doorsteps.

These camps that are organized in areas such as Garden, Bahadurabad, New Karachi, Shah Faisal, Surjani, and Malir, among others, aim to facilitate customers with electricity-related services and promote timely bill payments, a key factor in reducing loadshedding and ensuring uninterrupted power supply in respective areas.

As part of this initiative, an awareness march was also conducted in the SITE industrial area and Orangi Town on Thursday, led by Sadia Dada - Chief Distribution and Marketing Officer at K-E.

The march involved interactions with local elected representatives and local community leaders to discuss the benefits of the scheme and its relief being provided to consumers as part of it.

“Our recovery camps are designed to make essential services more accessible and strengthen our partnership with communities. Timely payments not only address unpaid dues but also allow us to ensure reliable power supply and reduce loadshedding in high-loss areas. Currently, 70 percent of KE’s network is exempt from loadshedding while even in high-loss areas, the loadshedding does not exceed 10 hours,” said Sadia Dada, Chief Distribution and Marketing Officer, KE.

Meanwhile, KE’s anti-theft initiatives have been instrumental in addressing illegal electricity use, with over 143,000 illegal connections removed so far since the beginning of FY 24-25, weighing over 171,000 kilograms.

KE conducts quarterly reviews of recovery profiles across its service territory, ensuring a data-driven approach to managing loadshedding. In areas where power theft has decreased and bill recovery rates have improved, the duration of loadshedding has also witnessed a significant reduction.

Recent reviews highlight that improved recovery in areas such as Orangi Town, Shamsi Colony, and Empress Market among others, resulted in reduced loadshedding.

