Pakistan

Forces kill six terrorists at Afghan border: ISPR

INP Published 24 Jan, 2025 08:01am

RAWALPINDI: Security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt at the Pak-Afghan border, killing six terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

“On night 22/23 January, movement of a group of terrorists, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Sambaza, Zhob District,” the ISPR said.

It added that security forces effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate and resultantly six terrorists were killed. A large quantity of weapons, ammunition & explosives was also recovered.

“Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Terorrists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.”

The military’s media wing said that security Forces of Pakistan remain committed to secure its borders & eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

