KARACHI: Zubair Motiwala has resigned from the post of CEO Trade Development Authority, citing personal reasons.

Motiwala is a leading textile industrialist and exporter of the country. He has also served as the president of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and chairman of the SITE Association of Industry.

He said during his tenure, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal and TDAP team extended him full support.

