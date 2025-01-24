PSW designated as FBR’s technology partner for WeBOC System

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move aimed at digitalizing customs clearance processes, the Federal Board of Revenue and Pakistan Single Window (PSW) signed an agreement earlier this week that essentially designated PSW as the official technology partner of FBR for the operations, maintenance, enhancement, and transformation of its flagship Web-Based One Customs (WeBOC) system.

This strategic partnership represents a critical milestone in the nation’s journey toward modernizing customs operations and enhancing trade efficiency across Pakistan’s borders.

Through its single window platform, PSW is rapidly transforming Pakistan’s cross-border trade ecosystem by successfully digitalizing cross-border trade related processes and information requirements of 15 government agencies, seamlessly integrating them with the PSW system.

It has been operating and maintaining WeBOC since 2022 and has supported Pakistan Customs in implementing some significant reform initiatives including the faceless customs assessment system recently launched in Karachi in-line with the Prime Minister’s vision.

Its formal onboarding as technology partner of FBR for transformation of the WeBOC system to align it with international best practices and the single window architecture is part of FBR’s efforts to enhance efficiency and transparency in customs operations and revenue collection.

Under the agreement, PSW will support the FBR in upgrading the technical and functional architecture of the WeBOC system to transform it into a next-generation Customs Clearance System capable of utilizing AI and Machine Learning Tools to further reduce human intervention and official discretion.

