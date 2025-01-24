KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 23, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 114,037.79 High: 114,319.62 Low: 113,234.31 Net Change: 594.36 Volume (000): 374,094 Value (000): 20,662,858 Makt Cap (000) 3,517,853,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,482.34 NET CH (+) 247.32 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,203.24 NET CH (+) 198.88 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 29,941.54 NET CH (-) 32.95 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,455.56 NET CH (+) 75.1 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,909.84 NET CH (+) 90.69 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,385.51 NET CH (+) 43.73 ------------------------------------ As on: 23-January-2025 ====================================

