BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 23, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 114,037.79
High: 114,319.62
Low: 113,234.31
Net Change: 594.36
Volume (000): 374,094
Value (000): 20,662,858
Makt Cap (000) 3,517,853,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,482.34
NET CH (+) 247.32
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,203.24
NET CH (+) 198.88
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 29,941.54
NET CH (-) 32.95
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,455.56
NET CH (+) 75.1
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,909.84
NET CH (+) 90.69
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,385.51
NET CH (+) 43.73
------------------------------------
As on: 23-January-2025
====================================
