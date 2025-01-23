AIRLINK 193.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
BOP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.74%)
FCCL 40.65 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (5.37%)
FFL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.49%)
FLYNG 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
HUBC 132.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
KOSM 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
MLCF 47.60 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.87%)
OGDC 213.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PACE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.24 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.95%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.14%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
POWER 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 182.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.09%)
PRL 41.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
PTC 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.38%)
SEARL 106.84 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (4.2%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.67%)
SYM 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
TPLP 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 66.95 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.37%)
WAVESAPP 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.98%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.29%)
YOUW 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.3%)
BR100 12,045 Increased By 70.8 (0.59%)
BR30 36,580 Increased By 433.6 (1.2%)
KSE100 114,038 Increased By 594.4 (0.52%)
KSE30 35,794 Increased By 159 (0.45%)
Jan 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trade wars sparked by Trump tariffs would be ‘catastrophic’, WTO chief says

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2025 08:22pm

GENEVA/DAVOS: The World Trade Organization chief said on Thursday that any tit-for-tat trade wars prompted by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats would have catastrophic consequences for global growth, urging states to refrain from retaliation.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a former Nigerian finance minister, starts her second term as head of the global trade watchdog this year at a time when Trump’s tariff threats have raised the spectre of trade wars.

“If we have tit-for-tat retaliation, whether it’s 25% tariff (or) 60% and we go to where we were in the 1930s we’re going to see double-digit global GDP losses. That’s catastrophic. Everyone will pay,” Okonjo-Iweala said at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in the Swiss resort of Davos.

She was drawing a parallel with the period between the two World Wars when countries adopted trade restrictions in response to a U.S. tariff act in 1930.

“We’ve seen this movie, as I said, elsewhere in the 1930s with the Smoot-Hawley Act. It made it worse,” she said.

Trump delivers fresh tariff threats against EU, China

“We’re very much saying to our members at the WTO, you have other avenues, even if a tariff is levied, please keep calm,” she added, asking states to study their options and use the WTO’s system for resolving disputes.

That system has been only partly operational since the end of 2019 when Trump’s repeated vetoes of judge appointments incapacitated its top appeals court.

Okonjo-Iweala said she was “encouraged” by Trump’s decision to hold off on immediately imposing tariffs on imports from countries like Canada and Mexico, opting instead to mandate investigations into trade practices.

At the same WEF event, Brazil’s envoy urged Washington to refrain from adopting tariffs in the first place.

“Using tariffs politically, I think there’s negative spillover, which really hurts the international rules-based system,” Alexandre Parola said. “I think that’s a bad message.”

World Trade Organization WTO Trump tariffs

Comments

200 characters

Trade wars sparked by Trump tariffs would be ‘catastrophic’, WTO chief says

Pakistan’s inflation expected to fall below 3% in January

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall to $11.45bn on debt repayments

Imran says to call off talks with govt over delay in formation of judicial commissions: Gohar

KSE-100 rebounds with nearly 600-point gain to settle above 114,000

Rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan drought dents winter harvest

PPL increases gas production at Shahdad X-1

National Assembly passes controversial Peca amendment bill

Saudi Arabia plans $600 billion in new US investment, trade over four years

Read more stories