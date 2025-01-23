AIRLINK 193.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
UK teenager interrupts sentencing for murders of three girls in Southport

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2025 08:12pm
LONDON: A British teenager on Thursday repeatedly interrupted the start of his sentencing for murdering three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event last July, shouting from the dock that he was unwell before being removed.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, on Monday admitted carrying out the killings in the northern English town of Southport, an atrocity that was followed by days of nationwide rioting.

He also pleaded guilty to 10 charges of attempted murder relating to the attack, as well as to producing the deadly poison ricin and possessing an al Qaeda training manual.

At his sentencing at Liverpool Crown Court, Rudakubana repeatedly interrupted prosecutor Deanna Heer, shouting from the dock: “I need to speak to a paramedic, I feel ill.”

Fugitive Afghans convicted of people smuggling held in UK

His lawyer Stan Reiz said that Rudakubana was suffering from chest pains.

After Judge Julian Goose refused to adjourn the sentencing, Rudakubana shouted “don’t continue”, prompting the judge to ask him to be removed. Someone shouted “coward” from the public gallery as he left.

Before his outburst, prosecutor Deena Heer had started to outline what had happened on the day of the murders in July last year, saying he was not inspired by any political or religious ideology.

“His only purpose was to kill and he targeted the youngest, most vulnerable in order to spread the greatest level of fear and outrage, which he succeeded in doing.” she said.

“Whilst under arrest at the police station after the incident, Axel Rudakubana was heard to say ‘It’s a good thing those children are dead … I’m so glad … so happy’.”

