AIRLINK 193.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
BOP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.74%)
FCCL 40.65 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (5.37%)
FFL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.49%)
FLYNG 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
HUBC 132.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
KOSM 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
MLCF 47.60 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.87%)
OGDC 213.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PACE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.24 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.95%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.14%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
POWER 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 182.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.09%)
PRL 41.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
PTC 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.38%)
SEARL 106.84 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (4.2%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.67%)
SYM 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
TPLP 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 66.95 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.37%)
WAVESAPP 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.98%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.29%)
YOUW 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.3%)
BR100 12,045 Increased By 70.8 (0.59%)
BR30 36,580 Increased By 433.6 (1.2%)
KSE100 114,038 Increased By 594.4 (0.52%)
KSE30 35,794 Increased By 159 (0.45%)
Jan 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf markets end mixed amid Trump’s tariff plans

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2025 07:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Thursday, as investors remained cautious, keeping a watchful eye on U.S. President Donald Trump’s policy announcements and their potential impact on the market.

Trump said on Tuesday his administration was considering imposing a 10% tariff on Chinese goods starting Feb. 1. He previously said Mexico and Canada could face tariffs of around 25% from the same date.

Such a move could significantly affect global trade and economic stability, with potential consequences, including higher prices for consumers and reduced economic growth.

Trump’s early presidency has been characterized by a flurry of executive orders over a wide range of issues causing investors to prepare for potential shifts in trade policies, tariffs, and economic measures leading to volatile market sentiment.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index eased 0.1%, hit by a 1.2% fall in Al Rajhi Bank.

Elsewhere, Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal’s investment company Kingdom Holding declined 2.4%, a day after advancing more than 3%, after its CEO told Al Arabiya TV that the firm would be interested in investing in ByteDance’s TikTok if Elon Musk or others stepped in to buy it.

Most Gulf markets rise amid tariff uncertainty

Separately, the kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Trump that Saudi Arabia wants to put $600 billion into expanded investment and trade with the United States over the next four years, according to the Saudi State news agency.

Dubai’s main share index added 0.3%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties rising 1.5%.

The Qatari benchmark was up 0.4%, with the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank rising 0.6%.

Qatar plans to introduce three new laws aimed at attracting foreign investors to boost its economy through bankruptcy, public-private partnership and commercial registration laws.

This move aims to make the Gulf Arab state more attractive to foreign investors, as announced by the new Minister of Commerce and Economy, Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index finished 0.1% higher, with tobacco monopoly Easter Company climbing 3.6%.

---------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA    fell 0.1% to 12,354
 Abu Dhabi       rose 0.1% to 9,543
 Dubai           added 0.3% to 5,249
 QATAR           gained 0.4% to 10,660
 EGYPT           up 0.1% to 29,998
 BAHRAIN         eased 0.1% to 1,896
 OMAN            lost 0.3% to 4,604
 KUWAIT          dropped 0.2% to 8,165
---------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Gulf markets end mixed amid Trump’s tariff plans

Pakistan’s inflation expected to fall below 3% in January

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall to $11.45bn on debt repayments

Imran says to call off talks with govt over delay in formation of judicial commissions: Gohar

KSE-100 rebounds with nearly 600-point gain to settle above 114,000

Trade wars sparked by Trump tariffs would be ‘catastrophic’, WTO chief says

Rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan drought dents winter harvest

PPL increases gas production at Shahdad X-1

National Assembly passes controversial Peca amendment bill

Saudi Arabia plans $600 billion in new US investment, trade over four years

Read more stories