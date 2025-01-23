AIRLINK 193.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.65%)
BOP 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.74%)
FCCL 40.65 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (5.37%)
FFL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.49%)
FLYNG 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
HUBC 132.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
KOSM 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
MLCF 47.60 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.87%)
OGDC 213.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PACE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
PAEL 41.24 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.95%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.14%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
POWER 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 182.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.09%)
PRL 41.96 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
PTC 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.38%)
SEARL 106.84 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (4.2%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.67%)
SYM 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
TELE 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
TPLP 12.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 66.95 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.37%)
WAVESAPP 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.98%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.29%)
YOUW 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.3%)
BR100 12,045 Increased By 70.8 (0.59%)
BR30 36,580 Increased By 433.6 (1.2%)
KSE100 114,038 Increased By 594.4 (0.52%)
KSE30 35,794 Increased By 159 (0.45%)
Jan 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sabalenka beats Badosa to make third straight Australian Open final

AFP Published 23 Jan, 2025 05:42pm

MELBOURNE: Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka put her close friendship with Paula Badosa aside Thursday to sweep past the Spaniard into a third successive Australian Open final and stay on track for a 26-year first.

The Belarusian world number one romped home 6-4, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena and will meet either Polish second seed Iga Swiatek or American 19th seed Madison Keys in Saturday’s decider.

The hard, fast courts of Melbourne Park have been the 26-year-old’s happy place.

She has now won 20 straight matches at the Australian Open to close in on a third consecutive crown – something that hasn’t happened this century.

The last person to achieve the feat was Martina Hingis in 1999 and only four other women have completed the three-peat – Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong, Steffi Graf and Monica Seles.

Court was in the stadium watching.

“Honestly, I don’t know. I’m so proud of myself. I’m proud of my team that we’re able to put ourselves in such a situation,” Sabalenka said of being on the cusp of a third title.

“It’s a privilege, you know. If I’m able to put my name into history, it will mean a lot. It will mean the world to me.”

Sabalenka battles ‘unbelievable’ wind to keep Melbourne hat-trick alive

Sabalenka last year described Badosa as her “best friend” and “soulmate” and said she was “super happy” that they got to play each other on such a big stage.

“A tough match, tough battle,” she said.

“I hope she’s still my friend. I’m sure she’ll hate me for the next hour, day or two, but I’m okay with that, I can handle that.

“After that I think we are back to being friends, back to go out together and go shopping.”

Despite their friendship it was all business on a cool Melbourne evening.

The 11th seed Badosa stunned world number three Coco Gauff in straight sets to reach her maiden Slam semi-final at the age of 27 and came out swinging.

She gifted Sabalenka a break point in the opening game on a double fault, but then nailed some big winners to save and hang on.

It was then the Belarusian’s turn to offer two break points to the Spaniard with some sloppy power shots and Badosa capitalised to open a 2-0 lead when a forehand sprayed wide.

But the top seed found her radar and rallied from 0-40 down on Badosa’s next serve to break back as her opponent’s error-count mounted.

Laughing

Sabalenka then won three games in a row to surge 4-2 clear as Badosa fluffed some vital shots.

With rain arriving the roof was closed, but it didn’t halt the Sabalenka juggernaut, wrapping up the set in 53 minutes with an ace, slapping 19 winners to Badosa’s six.

Badosa tumbled to the floor early in set two as she reached for a shot, before giving the thumbs up, with the action briefly delayed as both players burst out laughing.

Sabalenka composed herself and broke for a 2-1 lead when Badosa sent down consecutive double faults, then broke again with the Spaniard having no answer to her bruising baseline game.

The win kept alive Sabalenka’s quest to still be world number one when she leaves Melbourne.

If she had lost, Swiatek would have taken it back. Should the pair meet in the final, the winner will depart the tournament with the top ranking.

Despite losing, Badosa’s run to the last four capped a remarkable comeback.

A former world number two, she spent several months out after a brutal back injury in 2023 and last year considered quitting tennis.

Instead, her Melbourne exploits will return her to the top 10 for the first time since October 2022.

Australian Open Aryna Sabalenka

Comments

200 characters

Sabalenka beats Badosa to make third straight Australian Open final

Pakistan’s inflation expected to fall below 3% in January

Imran says to call off talks with govt over delay in formation of judicial commissions: Gohar

KSE-100 rebounds with nearly 600-point gain to settle above 114,000

Rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

Saudi Arabia plans $600 billion in new US investment, trade over four years

Pakistan drought dents winter harvest

PPL increases gas production at Shahdad X-1

National Assembly passes controversial Peca amendment bill

Security forces kill 6 terrorists in Balochistan’s Zhob district: ISPR

Mari Energies refutes fire reports at Daharki plant

Read more stories