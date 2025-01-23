Sri Lanka shares end higher as IT stocks gain

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, aided by the information technology sector.

The CSE All-Share index settled 1.17% higher at 17,025.99, gaining for the eighth straight session.

Nation Lanka Finance and Ambeon Holdings were the top gainers by percentage on the index, up 33.3% and 25%, respectively.

Sri Lanka shares end higher on financials, consumer staples boost

Trading volume on the index fell to 304.3 million shares from 338.2 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 9.78 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($32.8 million) from 10.66 billion rupees, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors net sold stocks worth 1.18 billion rupees, while domestic investors net bought shares worth 9.17 billion rupees, the data showed.