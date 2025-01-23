AIRLINK 195.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.29%)
BOP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
CNERGY 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.88%)
FCCL 40.90 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (6.01%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.74%)
FLYNG 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.49%)
HUBC 132.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.76%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
KOSM 6.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 47.89 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (5.51%)
OGDC 214.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.07%)
PACE 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
PAEL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.16 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.2%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.8%)
PPL 183.05 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.47%)
PRL 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.93%)
PTC 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.83%)
SEARL 107.75 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (5.09%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 40.38 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.38%)
SYM 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
TELE 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
TPLP 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.41%)
TRG 67.17 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (2.71%)
WAVESAPP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.71%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.88%)
YOUW 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.54%)
BR100 12,071 Increased By 97.5 (0.81%)
BR30 36,685 Increased By 538.6 (1.49%)
KSE100 114,038 Increased By 594.4 (0.52%)
KSE30 35,794 Increased By 159 (0.45%)
Jan 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

NATO chief Rutte says Europe will fund US weapons for Ukraine

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2025 02:14pm

DAVOS: NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Thursday called for the US to continue supplying Ukraine and said Europe would pay the bill.

Speaking at an event at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the NATO chief said the alliance must invest more in defence, ramp up defence industrial production and take on a bigger share of spending on help for Ukraine.

“On Ukraine, we need US also to stay involved,” Rutte said. “If this new Trump administration is willing to keep on supplying Ukraine from its defense industrial base, the bill will be paid by the Europeans, I’m absolutely convinced of this, we have to be willing to do that,” he added.

The secretary general’s comments came after US President Donald Trump said earlier this week that the European Union should be doing more to support Ukraine. In Davos, Rutte also said it was vital Russia did not win as it could result in Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘high fiving’ the leaders of North Korea and China.

NATO picks Netherlands’ Mark Rutte as next boss

“We really have to step up and not scale back our support for Ukraine,” the NATO chief said.

“The frontline is moving in the wrong direction,” he said.

China Vladimir Putin NATO Ukraine North Korea NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte

Comments

200 characters

NATO chief Rutte says Europe will fund US weapons for Ukraine

Effective Jan 1, 2025: PD moves to raise power rates with new petition

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 settles above 114,000 level

Rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

Mari Energies refutes fire reports at Daharki plant

Saudi Arabia plans $600 billion in new US investment, trade over four years

VEON, Jazz CEOs meet Aurangzeb

Senate panel told: SBP simplifying merchant account setup

PPL increases gas production at Shahdad X-1

OGDCL boosts oil production at Kunnar Oil Field in Sindh

Aleem urges Uzbek investors to set up showrooms

Read more stories