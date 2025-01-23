AIRLINK 195.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.29%)
World

China lodges protest with Afghanistan over mine worker killing

AFP Published 23 Jan, 2025 01:24pm

BEIJING: China said Thursday it had lodged “solemn representations” with Afghanistan’s Taliban government over the killing of a Chinese mine worker in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group.

“The Chinese side urgently lodged solemn representations with the Afghan side, demanding that (they) thoroughly investigate and punish the perpetrators,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

“China is deeply shocked by the attack, strongly condemns it and expresses condolences to the victims,” Mao said.

Chinese mine worker killed in north Afghanistan attack

The Chinese citizen was travelling on Tuesday evening in northern Takhar province bordering Tajikistan when he was killed by “unknown armed men”, provincial police spokesman Mohammad Akbar Haqqani told AFP.

He said the man was travelling “for an unknown reason” and without informing security officials, who typically accompany Chinese nationals on trips in the country.

The Islamic State (IS) group’s regional chapter claimed responsibility for the attack later Wednesday.

China Afghanistan Taliban Islamic State Mao Ning Afghanistan's foreign ministry Chinese mine worker China lodges protest Afghanistan mine worker killing Mohammad Akbar Haqqani

