AIRLINK 195.85 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.52%)
BOP 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
CNERGY 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
FCCL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.72%)
FFL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.55%)
FLYNG 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.38%)
HUBC 133.25 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.14%)
HUMNL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.93%)
KOSM 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
MLCF 46.90 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (3.33%)
OGDC 214.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.33%)
PACE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PAEL 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.97%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.04%)
PIBTL 8.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
PPL 183.75 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (0.86%)
PRL 42.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.6%)
PTC 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
SEARL 104.98 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.39%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.72%)
SYM 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
TELE 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TPLP 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
TRG 65.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.55%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.79%)
BR100 12,045 Increased By 71.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,493 Increased By 346.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 113,967 Increased By 523.8 (0.46%)
KSE30 35,813 Increased By 177.5 (0.5%)
Jan 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore rangebound amid China support for stocks and tariff concerns

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2025 11:44am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures traded in a narrow range on Thursday, as investors weighed fresh initiatives by top consumer China to support its equity markets against concerns of higher US tariffs on Chinese imports.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) traded 0.13% higher at 799 yuan ($109.76) a metric ton, as of 0313 GMT.

The benchmark February iron ore on the Singapore Exchange ticked down 0.06% to $103.5 a ton.

Chinese stocks strengthened in early trading, gaining broad support from Beijing’s latest initiative to prompt insurance funds into purchasing shares listed on the mainland.

Beijing has been intensifying policy support to boost investor confidence, as the country navigates deflationary pressure and geopolitical tension.

Iron ore is under pressure amid concerns that a broader trade war will dent export-driven demand in the steel sector, said ANZ analysts.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his administration was considering a 10% tariff on Chinese imports.

Since taking office, Trump has yet to make a final decision on tariffs against China, stoking uncertainty, and steel prices are still mainly range-bound, Chinese consultancy Galaxy Futures said in a note.

Dalian iron ore extends gains on Trump tariff delay

On the supply-side, Australia’s Fortescue posted a marginal rise in its second-quarter iron ore shipments.

Fortescue, the world’s fourth largest iron ore miner, said its output was affected by a major shutdown in facilities at its Iron Bridge project.

The project is expected to produce at full capacity later this year.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE gained, with coking coal and coke up 0.18% and 1.29%, respectively.

Most steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose.

Rebar gained nearly 0.4%, hot-rolled coil ticked up 0.29%, wire rod was up 0.45%, while stainless steel dipped 0.87%.

iron ore

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore rangebound amid China support for stocks and tariff concerns

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 gains over 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Aleem urges Uzbek investors to set up showrooms

Saudi Arabia plans $600 billion in new US investment, trade over four years

VEON, Jazz CEOs meet Aurangzeb

Senate panel told: SBP simplifying merchant account setup

PPL boosts gas production at Shahdad X-1

OGDCL boosts oil production at Kunnar Oil Field in Sindh

Mari Energies refutes fire reports at Daharki plant

SBP unveils key changes to implement IFRS 9

Read more stories