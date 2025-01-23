AIRLINK 194.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.59%)
CNN and NBC News to lay off employees, CNBC reports

Reuters Published January 23, 2025 Updated January 23, 2025 08:57am
CNN, a unit of Warner Bros Discovery, plans to lay off hundreds of employees on Thursday, as it refocuses the business around a global digital audience, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The job cuts come as CNN looks to rearrange its linear TV lineup and build out digital subscription products, CNBC said, adding that the move will help CNN lower production costs and consolidate teams.

Some shows produced in New York or Washington may move to Atlanta, where production can be done more cheaply, the report added.

NBC News, owned by Comcast, is also planning job cuts later this week, according to the report.

While there is no exact number, the layoffs will be well under 50.

Comcast and Warner Bros Discovery did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on the report.

CNN to cut 100 jobs in major overhaul to focus on digital, memo shows

The Washington Post, owned by Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, said earlier this month it would lay off about 4% of its workforce or less than 100 employees in a bid to cut costs, as the storied newspaper grapples with growing losses.

In November, the Associated Press said it would cut about 8% of its workforce as it looks to modernize its operations and products.

