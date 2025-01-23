AIRLINK 194.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.59%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-23

Punjab ushers in new era of development, peace: Azma

Recorder Report Published 23 Jan, 2025 07:25am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is a role model for other provincial chief ministers, and an era of development, prosperity, and peace is returning to Punjab.

“Initiatives like the Kisan Card, electric bikes, scholarships and the "Dhee Rani Program" are progressing successfully in the province,” Azma said, adding: “Maryam Nawaz has launched a network of public welfare projects extending from central Punjab to Southern Punjab. New roads are being constructed across the province, and electric buses have also been introduced in Punjab.”

She highlighted that landmark initiatives like the "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" scheme and the provision of free cancer medicines are hallmarks of Maryam Nawaz’s leadership. Moreover, her "Khushal Punjab" and "Suthra Punjab" projects are advancing effectively, she said.

Azma Bokhari criticized the previous government, saying that for four years, Punjab's resources were mercilessly exploited by “Gogi, Pinky, and the captain's” regime. However, Maryam Nawaz is now addressing the injustices done to the people of Punjab during those years, Azma said.

She emphasized that Maryam Nawaz is introducing new initiatives for every segment of society. She further remarked that the opposition is more focused on maligning Maryam Nawaz rather than showcasing their performance. Maryam Nawaz's growing popularity among the youth is solely due to her remarkable work and dedication, Azma concluded.

