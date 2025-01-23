Tech drives Nikkei to 2-week closing high

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average posted a two-week closing high on Wednesday, powered by SoftBank Group and other technology stocks after US President Donald Trump announced a private sector investment of up to $500 billion to fund AI infrastructure.

The Nikkei ended 1.58% higher at 39,646.25, its highest close since Jan. 8, in a three session rally.

Trump said that ChatGPT’s creator OpenAI, SoftBank Group and Oracle are planning a joint venture called Stargate, which he said will build data centres and create more than 100,000 jobs in the United States.

“Today’s market is dominated by the news about Trump’s AI investment announcement. Investors have already shrugged off concerns about his tariff plans and instead focused on positive elements,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.