AIRLINK 194.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.59%)
BOP 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.96%)
FCCL 38.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (7.17%)
FFL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.72%)
FLYNG 27.54 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (9.98%)
HUBC 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.98%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.51%)
KOSM 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.03%)
MLCF 45.39 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
OGDC 213.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.24 (-1.94%)
PACE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
PAEL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
POWER 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
PPL 182.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-2.01%)
PRL 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
PTC 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.85%)
SEARL 102.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SSGC 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.59%)
SYM 17.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.99%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
TPLP 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.8%)
WAVESAPP 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.49%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
BR100 11,974 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 36,147 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 113,443 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 35,635 No Change 0 (0%)
World Print 2025-01-23

Macron and Scholz emphasise Europe’s unity against US tariff threats

Reuters Published 23 Jan, 2025 06:14am

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sought to project unity at a meeting in Paris on Wednesday, as Europe struggles to respond with one voice to threats of tariffs from US President Donald Trump. Trump, who has also threatened Canada, Mexico and China with heavy duties, said on Tuesday Europe had troubling trade surpluses with the United States and was “in for tariffs”.

In statements to reporters before their working lunch at the Elysee Palace, both Macron and Scholz insisted that Europe was strong and the Franco-German tandem solid, while expecting difficulties.

“President Trump will, that much is already clear, be a challenge,” Scholz said.

“Our position is clear. Europe is a large economic area with around 450 million citizens. We are strong. We stand together. Europe will not duck and hide.”

Macron has long pushed for Europe to be more self-reliant.

“After the inauguration of a new administration in the United States, it is necessary more than ever for Europeans and for our two countries to play their role of consolidating a united, strong and sovereign Europe,” he said.

The two leaders mentioned the steel, car and chemicals sectors — possible targets for US tariffs — as crucial for the European economy.

Some business leaders and analysts have said Trump’s first term offers evidence that he often publicly launches threats of tariffs and other measures to use as leverage, without ultimately carrying them out.

But others fear he could be emboldened by a strong popular mandate and more support in both houses of Congress.

“The European Union is very, very bad to us,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday. “So they’re going to be in for tariffs. It’s the only way ... you’re going to get fairness.”

Many EU countries have export-oriented economies. Already facing higher energy costs because of the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in trade with China, they do not relish the idea of a new front with the US “We have entered a new phase of negotiations with the US,” French government spokeswoman Sophie Primas told reporters before the meeting. “Relations with President Trump are transactional. We must be as determined as the US, we must show our strength.”

Donald Trump Emmanuel Macron US tariff

