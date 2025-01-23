AIRLINK 194.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.59%)
BOP 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.96%)
FCCL 38.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (7.17%)
FFL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.72%)
FLYNG 27.54 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (9.98%)
HUBC 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.98%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.51%)
KOSM 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.03%)
MLCF 45.39 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
OGDC 213.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.24 (-1.94%)
PACE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
PAEL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
POWER 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
PPL 182.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-2.01%)
PRL 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
PTC 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.85%)
SEARL 102.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SSGC 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.59%)
SYM 17.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.99%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
TPLP 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.8%)
WAVESAPP 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.49%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
BR100 11,974 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 36,147 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 113,443 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 35,635 No Change 0 (0%)
Jan 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-23

Pathfinder Group organises ‘Inspiring Pakistan’ event at Pakistan Pavilion in Davos

Press Release Published 23 Jan, 2025 06:14am

DAVOS: Pathfinder Group organised an event “Inspiring Pakistan” at the Pakistan Pavilion in Davos for the 21st time during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2025 to promote the image and investment in Pakistan and provide insights into Pakistan’s journey and achievements with dialogue among distinguished visionaries and industry leaders. Highlighting the nation’s strengths, resilience, and opportunities, “Inspiring Pakistan” presented a roadmap for potential investors for growth and global recognition.

Dr Huma Baqai Senior Vice Chairperson of KCFR & Rector of Millennium Institute of Technology Entrepreneurship (MiTE), moderated the event.

Micheal Kugelman Director, Wilson Centre’s South Asia Institute commended Pakistan’s resilience and vast untapped potential. He highlighted the abundance of resources – ranging from minerals and renewable energy resources to a vibrant youth population and tourism opportunities.

Adam Weinstein Research Fellow, Quincy Institute appreciated Pakistan’s limitless potential and recommended taking real steps towards progress in education and economic growth.

Dr Urs Lustenberger President, SwissCham Asia spoke about celebrating the success stories of resilience, creativity, and innovation that shine through Pakistan and seizing the opportunities to reshape Pakistan’s narrative as a state, ready to thrive and lead and the nation’s potential for regional leadership.

Entrepreneur Habib Paracha discussed key strategies for Pakistan’s progress and transformation. Dr S. Irfan Ali from the USA addressed the challenges with the need for proven solutions. He stressed the importance of integrating compassion with strategic action to drive meaningful change in Pakistan and beyond.

Nadira Panjwani Chairperson KCFR highlighted nation’s strong culture of philanthropy is driven by family values, religious obligations, and its commitment to community welfare.

Expressing gratitude to the speakers and attendees, Ikram Sehgal, Co-Chairman of Pathfinder Group dwelt upon the 30 years of partnership by the Pathfinder Group with World Economic Forum (WEF). While praising Pakistan’s philanthropic efforts he urged that the country be viewed for what it truly is – an emerging powerhouse.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

World Economic Forum Davos WEF Dr Huma Baqai KCFR Micheal Kugelman

Comments

200 characters

Pathfinder Group organises ‘Inspiring Pakistan’ event at Pakistan Pavilion in Davos

Aleem urges Uzbek investors to set up showrooms

VEON, Jazz CEOs meet Aurangzeb

Senate panel told: SBP simplifying merchant account setup

SBP unveils key changes to implement IFRS 9

SIFC reviews progress of ongoing projects

To undergo rightsizing panel review: ECC directs ministry to submit EOBI business plan

Numerous issues uncovered: Gwadar Port struggles to achieve desired success

Starlink yet to get security clearance

Weekly maritime service to commence on Feb 5

Ground-breaking of first Daanish School performed in AJK: PM explains how default averted

Read more stories