Punjab CM heaps praise on Pakistan Air Force

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that inflation has come down from 38 to 4 percent while foreign exchange and stock exchange are going up.

“Chinese investors are ready to invest in Pakistan. When we came, there was talk of Pakistan becoming Sri Lanka, now it is not a sinking economy but in a position of take-off,” the CM said in a meeting with a 79-member delegation of Pakistan Air War Course, led by Air Vice Marshal Rashid Habib.

The CM said, “It is a matter of pride to meet the protectors and guardians of the skies of Pakistani land. Pakistan Air Force has accomplished valuable achievements in guarding the skies of Pakistani land. I have immense respect for Pakistan Air Force (PAF) I look at it with love and respect. PAF has made a respectable place in the hearts of Pakistanis by facing challenges and responding to every call of duty. The importance of Air Force can be gauged from the recent wars in Ukraine, Iran, Israel and other places.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Forces can achieve a higher position with training and discipline. A series of good news has started in Pakistan, and it will continue. Joy is shared over every success of the nation. I absolutely do not like calling the country bad. When it comes to the homeland, everyone should be united. Pakistan is a land of golden opportunities we will make it better and better.”

The Chief Minister said, “In January, Pakistan’s largest scholarship programme was launched. 30,000 students were given checks.” She added, “Whether you like it or not, think about who is sincere with the country. Political instability has caused a lot of damage to Pakistan.”

She said with a sense of pride and gratitude, “People from all over Pakistan are coming to Punjab for better business opportunities. Every sector and scheme of Punjab is my priority. Free market economy is a priority but rates will not be allowed to increase for the poor.”

Chief Minister said, “Youth are in majority in Pakistan, let’s make human resources our strength. Whether someone is rich or poor, education establishes social equality. Merit is our distinguishing feature, I can say on oath that no scholarship has been given against merit, no appointment has been made on recommendation.”

She said, “If Almighty has given me responsibility, I am accountable to Almighty and the people. Despite political pressure, I have not betrayed trust of the people. I hold myself accountable every night before going to bed.”

The CM added, “There are 90% of small farmers in Pakistan, we need to hold their hands. My Government is working on agricultural mechanization the conditions of farmers will improve. We have presented the first comprehensive policy and plan to eliminate smog and environmental pollution.”

She said, “Machinery worth Rs30 billion is being provided for sanitation and waste management across Punjab. A new industry has started with the creation of a new waste management system. We are bringing Punjab on the path of industrialization.”

The Chief Minister said, “Young people are being given easy loans ranging from Rs1 million to Rs30 million without interest. Economy develops quickly by setting up a small industry. We will provide tax-free zones and tax holidays to spur investments. We will provide land for free along with interest-free loans, if necessary.”

She added, “There are problems in cities due to unruly population, we are making master plan for each city.”

The Chief Minister said, “Pakistan’s tourism is an economy worth billions of rupees, religious tourism will be promoted further. Improvement in law & order situation is necessary for tourism and investment.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “We want to shift people from private vehicles to public transport. E-taxi service will be started soon in Punjab. About 28 electric buses have arrived in Pakistan more will be brought in the next five to six months. We are starting Metro buses soon in Faisalabad and Gujranwala.”

The CM added, ”I want to run a bullet train from Lahore to Islamabad, and a glass train from Islamabad to Murree will be started soon.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “I want to ask critics of my plans, do we have to remain a poor country?” She said, “We are giving minority cards to minority communities and Himmat cards to special people. A feedback system has been established for public projects, feedback is taken from the public by making four to five thousand calls.”

The Chief Minister said, “2.5 million people in Pakistan do not have their own homes. There is zero tolerance for corruption crores of rupees have been saved due to introducing e-tendering system. About 0.7 million to 0.8 million applications have been received under Apni Chhat Apna Ghar Programme. I want to build 0.5 million houses in five years.”

The CM said, “We are giving equal opportunities to women through women empowerment. Women are joining workforce and becoming agents of change in the true sense. Women and children are my red lines. It is painful that they are not 100% safe. A virtual police station and panic button system have been established for the protection of women and children.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Our security forces have foiled dangerous attacks. Some people cannot stay outside the government, so they carry out attacks.”

The Chief Minister said, “In 2016, Nawaz Sharif had said goodbye to the IMF, now God willing this programme will be the last. People have to bear pressure of the IMF in relief projects.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Pakistan’s first Nawaz Sharif IT City is rapidly approaching its completion.”

She added, “After five years, we will leave Punjab like this, no road will be broken or the sewage system will be damaged. We will bring an infrastructure revolution in Punjab I want to remove the factors that burden the budget.”

She added, “The first government cancer hospital is being built day and night, a machine to treat cancer with liquid nitrogen will be brought from China. The Cardiology Institute of Sargodha Division will soon become functional.”

The Chief Minister said, “The public will get an environment of England level in Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics. School enrolment has increased by starting a free meal programme for children suffering from malnutrition. Schools are being outsourced to experienced people to increase quality of education.”

The Chief Minister said, “We are giving free laptops, PhD scholarships, and transport for girls, and e-bikes to students. Spoken English and character building classes are being started in schools. Children should be given laptops, not nailed sticks.”

She noted, “Farmers bought agricultural inputs worth Rs50 billion through Kisan Card. About 1.5 million applications have been received under the Green Tractor Scheme, no project of ours has received less than millions of applications. Model Agriculture Malls, Solarization of agricultural tube wells, Livestock Card and Agriculture Internship Programme have been launched for the development of agriculture and socio-economic uplift of farmers.”

She said, “Saudi Arabia has offered to buy livestock from Punjab. Fitness certificate has been made mandatory for vehicles, especially bikes.” She added, “Shrimp farming is being promoted on lakhs of acres of barren land.” She highlighted, “Police are being given body cams and drones and the latest equipment.”

She added, “The entire Lahore will be revamped, a new authority has been established to control encroachments and inflation.” She highlighted, “Police and administration are rewarded for good performance, and reprimanded for bad performance under the KPI system.” She added, “We want to promote Sikh tourism in Kartarpur and build a five-star hotel there. By beautifying Wagah border, visitors will see the beautiful face of Punjab.”

The CM added, “Despite increase in population, the tax net is not increasing. I have given a target to collect one trillion rupees in revenue to the Punjab Revenue Authority. We will increase revenue by reviewing the contracts of minerals and natural resources.” She added, “First, we are Pakistanis, then Punjabis, Balochi, Sindhis or something else.”

The visiting Air Vice Marshal Rashid Habib and course participants appreciated the projects of Chief Minister for the development of Punjab. Air Vice Marshal Rashid Habib said, “Many projects are being done in Punjab, I am happy.” He added, “It is a pleasant experience to meet the dynamic and active Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and her team.” He noted, “Punjab government under the leadership of the Chief Minister Punjab seems to be active for the prosperity of the common man thanks to Madam Chief Minister and her team for hosting and welcoming us in Punjab.”

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif also answered questions of the course participants.

