Saud, Noman Ali rise in ICC Test rankings, Babar Azam falls

Two Pakistani players have made their way into the top 10 of the ICC Men’s Test Rankings after impressive performances in the first Test against the West Indies.

Left-handed batter Saud Shakeel and spinner Noman Ali played pivotal roles in Pakistan’s 127-run victory in Multan, which gave them a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Shakeel, who scored 84 runs in the first innings, climbed three spots in the Test batter rankings, securing eighth position with 753 rating points. He surpassed Australia’s Steve Smith (746) and India’s Rishabh Pant (739).

England’s Joe Root (895) and Harry Brook (876) remain in the top two spots, with New Zealand’s Kane Williamson (867) in third.

Meanwhile, Noman Ali’s stellar match-winning performance, which featured a six-wicket haul, catapulted him into the top 10 bowlers in the ICC rankings for the first time, earning him 761 rating points.

India’s Jasprit Bumrah remains at the top of the bowling rankings with a career-best 908 points, followed by Australia’s Pat Cummins (841) and South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada (837).