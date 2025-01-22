AIRLINK 194.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.59%)
BOP 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.96%)
FCCL 38.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (7.17%)
FFL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.72%)
FLYNG 27.54 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (9.98%)
HUBC 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.98%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.51%)
KOSM 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.03%)
MLCF 45.39 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
OGDC 213.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.24 (-1.94%)
PACE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
PAEL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
POWER 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
PPL 182.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-2.01%)
PRL 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
PTC 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.85%)
SEARL 102.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SSGC 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.59%)
SYM 17.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.99%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
TPLP 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.8%)
WAVESAPP 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.49%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
BR100 11,988 Decreased By -121.3 (-1%)
BR30 36,198 Decreased By -400.2 (-1.09%)
KSE100 113,443 Decreased By -1598.8 (-1.39%)
KSE30 35,635 Decreased By -564.3 (-1.56%)
Jan 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

At least 11 killed in rail accident in west India

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2025 07:52pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: At least 11 people died in a rail accident in India’s western Maharashtra state on Wednesday when they disembarked from their train, fearing a fire, only to be hit by another train passing on the adjacent track, local media reported.

Railway officials told local media that someone had pulled the train’s alarm chain, causing it to come to a halt, after which several passengers deboarded onto the adjacent tracks and were mowed down by another passing train.

“As per the information, 11 people have died in the accident and 5 others are injured,” Praveen Gedam, a senior railways official in Nashik region, told ANI news agency, in which Reuters has a minority stake.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said ambulances had been dispatched to the spot - located about 400 kilometres (250 miles)away from India’s financial capital Mumbai – and arrangements were being made to treat the injured.

“Emergency equipment like glass cutters, floodlights etc. have also been kept ready,” he said on messaging platform X.

Indian train collision death toll nears 300, another 850 injured

Indian railways is the fourth largest train network in the world and is undergoing a $30 billion upgrade, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push to boost connectivity.

Rail accidents in the last two years, including a collision in 2023 that killed at least 288 people, have tarnished its image, however.

India plans to bump up spending on the modernisation of its railways in the federal budget, to be presented next month, Reuters reported earlier this week.

India Indian railway rail accident west India

Comments

200 characters

At least 11 killed in rail accident in west India

Pakistan ‘moving in the right direction,’ Aurangzeb asserts at WEF

KSE-100 closes nearly 1,600 points lower on late-session selling

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Pakistan attaches special importance to bilateral ties with US: Mohsin Naqvi

Chinese mine worker killed in north Afghanistan attack

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax up 295% YoY in Oct-Dec

Pakistan reports first polio case of 2025

PTI gives govt 7-day deadline to end deadlock in dialogue

Saud, Noman Ali rise in ICC Test rankings, Babar Azam falls

Mari Energies to acquire 5% stake in Kohesultan Mining Company

Read more stories