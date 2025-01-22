AIRLINK 194.83 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.59%)
BOP 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.29%)
CNERGY 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.96%)
FCCL 38.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (7.17%)
FFL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.72%)
FLYNG 27.54 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (9.98%)
HUBC 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.98%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.51%)
KOSM 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.03%)
MLCF 45.39 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
OGDC 213.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.24 (-1.94%)
PACE 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
PAEL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
POWER 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
PPL 182.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-2.01%)
PRL 41.83 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
PTC 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.85%)
SEARL 102.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.03%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SSGC 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.59%)
SYM 17.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-3.99%)
TELE 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.68%)
TPLP 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
TRG 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.8%)
WAVESAPP 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.49%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
BR100 11,988 Decreased By -121.3 (-1%)
BR30 36,198 Decreased By -400.2 (-1.09%)
KSE100 113,443 Decreased By -1598.8 (-1.39%)
KSE30 35,635 Decreased By -564.3 (-1.56%)
Jan 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Chinese mine worker killed in north Afghanistan attack

AFP Published 22 Jan, 2025 06:42pm

KABUL: A Chinese mine worker was killed in an attack in Afghanistan, police said Wednesday, where the Taliban government is trying to project an image of security to encourage investment from Beijing.

The Chinese citizen was travelling on Tuesday evening in northern Takhar province bordering Tajikistan when he was killed by “unknown armed men”, provincial police spokesman Mohammad Akbar Haqqani told AFP.

He said the man was travelling “for an unknown reason” and without informing security officials, who typically accompany Chinese nationals on trips in the country.

A translator travelling with the man was unharmed, Haqqani added.

Interior ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani confirmed the details of the killing and said the Chinese citizen was a business owner with a contract to mine in Afghanistan.

Beijing calls for investigation after two Chinese nationals killed in Karachi airport blast

China’s embassy in Kabul did not respond to a request for comment by AFP and no militant group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Taliban government are touting Afghanistan’s vast natural resources, untapped during two decades of war, as a lifeline for the ravaged economy and a lucrative opportunity for foreign speculators.

Despite lingering security concerns, neighbouring China is emerging as a potential investment partner.

Chinese and Afghan officials gathered in Kabul on Tuesday for an event marking 70 years of diplomatic ties.

“I would like to assure my Chinese friends that there is peace and security in Afghanistan,” deputy foreign minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai told attendees.

“We invite Chinese businessmen and investors to come and invest in Afghanistan with confidence,” he said.

Security has drastically improved in Afghanistan since foreign troops withdrew in 2021 and the Taliban ended their insurgency as they swept back to power.

But the regional chapter of the Islamic State group regularly stages attacks on security forces, Taliban government officials and foreigners in Afghanistan.

At least five Chinese nationals were wounded when gunmen stormed a Kabul hotel popular with Beijing businessmen in a 2022 attack claimed by IS.

Afghanistan Taliban Afghan Taliban Chinese mine worker

Comments

200 characters

Chinese mine worker killed in north Afghanistan attack

Pakistan ‘moving in the right direction,’ Aurangzeb asserts at WEF

KSE-100 closes nearly 1,600 points lower on late-session selling

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax up 295% YoY in Oct-Dec

Gold price per tola gains Rs4,250 in Pakistan

Pakistan attaches special importance to bilateral ties with US: Mohsin Naqvi

PTI gives govt 7-day deadline to end deadlock in dialogue

Mari Energies to acquire 5% stake in Kohesultan Mining Company

India and US trying to arrange Modi meeting with Trump next month

Read more stories