Jan 22, 2025
Sports

Stuttgart stay in playoff hunt with 3-1 win in Bratislava

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2025 01:57pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

VfB Stuttgart’s Jamie Leweling scored twice and Fabian Rieder added a third as they beat Slovan Bratislava 3-1 on Tuesday in the Champions League to stay in the chase for a playoff spot.

Stuttgart opened the scoring after 11 minutes when captain Deniz Undav squared for winger Leweling to find the net.

The Germany winger got his second in the 36th when Dominik Takac made a fine save from Enzo Millot before Leweling snapped up the loose ball with the keeper unable to keep his effort out.

“It’s not bad to score twice in a Champions League game as Jamie Leweling did today. I have to congratulate him,” said Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeness.

The hosts pulled a goal back after 85 minutes when Idjessi Metsoko outpaced the defence to prod home but two minutes later Stuttgart restored their two-goal lead through Rieder.

Stuttgart are 21st with 10 points ahead of their final first phase game at home to Paris St Germain next Wednesday, while Slovan are still without a point before visiting Bayern Munich.

“That’s a big three points,” Undav told the UEFA website. “We have the last game in Stuttgart against Paris and we will put everything into it to advance. We need to win, but anything can happen.

Mbappe says mental shift helped change his Real Madrid ‘situation’

“We controlled the game tonight, Bratislava had no chance for a long time. I was afraid in the last minute, because anything can happen, but we added the third goal when we needed to.”

Leweling added: “It’s a magical night for me with my first Champions League goals. I am very happy and now we can see how it goes against Paris in the last game.”

