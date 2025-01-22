AIRLINK 197.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-1.62%)
World Print 2025-01-22

Saif Ali Khan home from hospital days after knife attack

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2025 06:06am

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan left a hospital in India’s financial capital Mumbai on Tuesday, less than a week after he suffered knife injuries in a scuffle with an intruder at his house, local media reported.

Khan, 54, was stabbed six times by the intruder during an attempted burglary at his home after midnight on Thursday. He had surgery after sustaining stab wounds to his spine, neck and hands, doctors said.

Khan was discharged from hospital on Tuesday afternoon. He smiled at TV cameras from his car and waved his bandaged hand.

Suspected Bangladeshi arrested in stabbing of Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan

On Sunday, police arrested a man, thought to be a citizen of Bangladesh, in connection with the attack and were continuing to investigate the crime.

The suspect, arrested on the outskirts of Mumbai, was using the name Vijay Das, but is believed to be Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, who was working with a housekeeping agency after having come to the city five or six months ago, Dikshit Gedam, a deputy commissioner of police, told a press conference.

India Mumbai Bollywood Saif Ali Khan Bollywood actor

