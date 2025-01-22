AIRLINK 197.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-1.62%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-22

Punjab, Argentina to promote cultural exchanges: Azma

Recorder Report Published 22 Jan, 2025 07:47am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari held a meeting with the Argentine Ambassador to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and initiating cultural activities.

During the meeting, Azma Bokhari emphasised that Punjab and Argentina could come closer through cultural collaboration. She remarked that Punjab’s culture was uniquely recognised worldwide and that culture, as a domain, transcended borders.

Azma Bokhari added that both countries had the potential to work together in various fields, especially in cultural exchange.

The Argentine Ambassador praised Punjab’s rich culture and traditional cuisine, noting their global fame.

Both sides also agreed to further strengthen ties between Punjab and Argentina.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Information Secretary Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani, Parliamentary Secretary Shazia Ahmad, and Chairman of the Alhamra Arts Council, Razi Ahmad.

Punjab argentina bilateral relations Azma Bokhari Information Minister Punjab cultural activities

