Xi and Putin discuss relations with Trump, Ukraine and Taiwan

MOSCOW/BEIJING: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed on Tuesday how to build ties with Donald Trump, prospects for a peace deal to end the war in Ukraine and Moscow’s firm support for Beijing’s position on Taiwan.

Xi and Putin, who spoke for an hour and 35 minutes by video call after Trump was sworn in as US president on Monday, proposed a further deepening of the strategic partnership between their countries which worries the West.

China and Russia declared a “no limits” partnership in February 2022 when Putin visited Beijing, days before he sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. Putin has in recent months described China as an “ally”.

Putin, 72, speaking from his Novo-Ogarevo residency outside Moscow and Xi, 71, speaking from the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, called each other “dear friends”, and Xi told Putin about a call with Trump on Friday on TikTok, trade and Taiwan.

Xi and Putin “have indicated a willingness to build relations with the United States on a mutually beneficial, mutually respectful basis, if the Trump team really shows interest in this,” Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters in Moscow. “It was also noted from our side that we are ready for dialogue with the new US administration on the Ukrainian conflict.”

Ushakov said Putin wanted long-term peace in Ukraine, not a short-term ceasefire, but any deal must take into account Russia’s interests. No specific proposals for a call with Trump have been received, he said.

Trump has said he will be tough on China and speak to Putin about ending the war in Ukraine. In remarks to reporters after his inauguration, Trump said Putin should make a deal to end the war because the conflict was destroying Russia.

Xi has called for talks to end the war in Ukraine and has accused the US of stoking the war with weapons supplies to Kyiv, which says it is ready to seek a negotiated solution that respects its interests.

“The relationship between Xi’s China and Putin’s Russia is ‘the most significant undeclared alliance in the world’,” said Graham Allison, Douglas Dillon Professor of Government at Harvard University, who wrote a 2023 paper of the same title.

“Xi will play a decisive role in the early end of the war in Ukraine that Trump has promised - and that I’m betting will happen.”

Trump has described Xi as “a good poker player” and said he got along “great” with Putin, but that during his first term he had warned the Russian leader that the US could strike Moscow if Moscow went further in Ukraine.

Putin and Xi share a broad world view, which portrays the West as decadent and in decline as China challenges US supremacy in many areas.

“We jointly advocate building a more just multi-polar world order, and we are working in the interests of ensuring indivisible security in the Eurasian space and in the world as a whole,” Putin said.

Ushakov said the Putin-Xi video call had been planned before Trump’s inauguration.