AIRLINK 197.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-1.62%)
BOP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
CNERGY 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.81%)
FCCL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.81%)
FFL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.4%)
FLYNG 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.43%)
HUBC 134.03 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-3.01%)
HUMNL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
KEL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.65%)
KOSM 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.2%)
MLCF 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.87%)
OGDC 218.23 Decreased By ▼ -4.31 (-1.94%)
PACE 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
PAEL 41.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-3.99%)
PIAHCLA 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
PIBTL 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.19%)
PPL 185.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-1.5%)
PRL 41.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-4.62%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.29%)
SEARL 104.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.77 (-5.23%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.06%)
SYM 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
TPLP 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.14%)
TRG 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.29%)
WAVESAPP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.03%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.81%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 12,077 Decreased By -142.4 (-1.17%)
BR30 36,524 Decreased By -793.3 (-2.13%)
KSE100 115,042 Decreased By -802.6 (-0.69%)
KSE30 36,200 Decreased By -276.6 (-0.76%)
Jan 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-22

China shares end flat as Trump holds off on imminent tariffs

Reuters Published 22 Jan, 2025 06:06am

HONG KONG: China stocks closed flat in choppy trade on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump held off rolling out promised tariff hikes on Chinese imports, providing some temporary relief to the markets.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index added 0.1% at close, giving up gains of as much as 0.8% from earlier in the trading session. The Shanghai Composite index declined less than 0.1% to 3,242.62 after swinging between gains and losses throughout the day.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed 0.9% to hit a fresh five-week high.

Trump, who had threatened to slap a 60% tariff on Chinese goods, did not immediately impose tariffs on Monday, but instead called for the government to study trade ties before further actions.

Trump appeared more focused on revamping the US government and rejigging ties with neighbours, rather than suppressing China, said Yang Tingwu, fund manager at Tongheng Investment.

That could give Beijing some breathing space to restructure the domestic economy, the success of which determines markets’ path going forward, he said.

Leading gains on Tuesday, property stocks surged, led by a rebound in China Vanke after the developer announced interest payment on a maturing bond, soothing anxiety over its chief executive who was reportedly detained last week.

Peer Country Garden jumped as much as 30% to a 10-month high, as trading resumed after a nine month-plus suspension to give the embattled property developer time to prepare delayed financial statements.

Donald Trump China shares

Comments

200 characters

China shares end flat as Trump holds off on imminent tariffs

Gas cost equalisation: SNGPL seeks support of Petroleum Div

KP demands Re1/unit hike: NHP: centre-provinces row reignites

LoS extension stays pending: Chinese firm agrees to delay Kohala project

Curbs on non-filers a must to bring black money into documented regime

NA panels says concerned at some clauses of Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill

Rs1.2bn losses emerge: PECO board clears 5-year accounts backlog

Gwadar airport set to reshape economic landscape: PM

Winding up of PTB: Aurangzeb urged to revisit decision

Punjab CM launches ‘largest’ business finance scheme

Senate body told: Pakistan not executing death penalty due to GSP Plus conditions

Read more stories