Pakistan

KP CM inaugurates police training school at DIK

Recorder Report Published 22 Jan, 2025 06:06am

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur formally inaugurated the newly-established police training school on Tuesday during his visit to his native district Dera Ismail Khan. Upon his arrival, the Chief Minister was presented with a guard of honor by a contingent of police personnel.

The Chief Minister visited various sections of the training school and observed mock exercises conducted by recruits under training. Officials briefed him on the facilities and operational capacity of the school, which was built at a cost of over Rs. 20 million.

The school covering on area of 452 kanals, is equipped with a computer lab, classrooms, a mess hall, residential quarters, and other essential amenities.

Currently, the training school has the capacity to train 100 recruits, with plans to expand this capacity to 500 in the future. It was also told that the facility will provide training to female police officers in the coming phases.

At present, the first batch of 100 recruits is undergoing training at the institution. Officials highlighted that the newly established Police Training School will benefit the police forces of Dera Ismail Khan and adjacent districts. Additionally, plan for establishing a tactical training wing within the school for advanced-level training is under consideration.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur lauded the role of the police force in maintaining law and order and safeguarding lives and property of people, and paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, acknowledging their efforts in maintaining peace and security.

He also paid homage to the police martyrs for their unmatched contributions, assuring that both the provincial government and the people of the province hold these sacrifices in the highest regard.

The Chief Minister emphasized that maintaining law and order remains a top priority for his government. He outlined steps being taken to modernize the police force, including the provision of advanced weaponry, bulletproof vehicles, and other necessary equipment to enhance their operational readiness.

He also highlighted the government’s efforts in clearing pending recruitment cases under the quota for children of police martyrs and resolving hurdles in timely promotions for police personnel. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving the quality of police training schools across the province. On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced the construction of a firing range at the Dera Ismail Khan Police Training School.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Additional Inspector General of Police (Training) Akhtar Abbas, District Police Officer Dera Ismail Khan Sahibzada Sajjad, and other senior officials from the police and district administration.

