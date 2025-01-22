Efforts on to boost Pakistan Post’s revenue to Rs14bn by June 30: Aleem

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications, Privatisation and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan has assigned the task of increasing Pakistan Post’s revenue to Rs14 billion by June 30.

Similarly, he has directed to change the framework of Pakistan Post and establish a world-class Courier Company there, which can compete with the private sector and contribute to the improvement and survival of this institution by applying professional skills.

He expressed these views while chairing a review meeting of Pakistan Post which was attended by senior officers including the federal secretary for communications and the director general of Pakistan Post.

Aleem Khan said “this organisation has made positive progress in the last few months with an improved business model in which there is a large scope for further betterment.”

He said Pakistan Post would have to reduce unnecessary expenses along with austerity so that the jobs of the employees in this organisation can be saved.

Aleem Khan said there was no doubt that the postal delivery system had become modern so Pakistan Post would have to adapt current requirements and ensure digitalisation as through strong marketing network this organisation can be made profitable.

The federal minister for communications directed the director general of Pakistan Post to formulate a new business plan within a week and hold another meeting with recommendations so that positive activities can be taken forward quickly.

In this review meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan it was informed that Pakistan Post had earned 23.5 percent more revenue this year compared to last one. “Pakistan Post is working on a three-point strategy to increase its performance and enhance the business of this organisation, reducing costs and improving services are part of the strategy.”

The Federal Minister for Communications was informed in the briefing that Pakistan Post had taken steps to increase new business worth Rs1.4 billion and cost-cutting measures would save Rs2.4 billion in the current fiscal year while the collection of Pakistan Post’s arrears from various departments and renting out post office buildings would also increase revenues.

Expressing satisfaction with these steps, Aleem Khan stressed the need for further increase in them so that Pakistan Post can be improved by moving away from traditional practices.

