WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Jan 21, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 17-Jan-25 16-Jan-25 15-Jan-25 14-Jan-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105142 0.105122 0.105101 0.105335 Euro 0.793461 0.791673 0.793695 0.791128 Japanese yen 0.004966 0.004929 0.004876 0.004902 U.K. pound 0.940087 0.940998 0.942263 0.940975 U.S. dollar 0.7705 0.77071 0.770578 0.772209 Algerian dinar 0.005674 0.005678 0.005679 0.005679 Australian dollar 0.47771 0.478303 0.477373 0.47792 Botswana pula 0.055014 0.055106 0.054865 0.054827 Brazilian real 0.127139 0.127779 0.12764 0.127291 Brunei dollar 0.564056 0.563632 0.563123 0.563615 Canadian dollar 0.533772 0.535662 0.537588 0.537338 Chilean peso 0.000762 0.000769 0.000767 0.000762 Czech koruna 0.031395 0.031383 0.031469 0.031299 Danish krone 0.106351 0.10611 0.106378 0.106039 Indian rupee 0.008899 0.008911 0.008908 0.008922 Israeli New Shekel 0.213909 0.21261 0.212808 0.212671 Korean won 0.00053 0.000528 0.000527 0.000525 Kuwaiti dinar 2.49784 2.49661 2.50108 Malaysian ringgit 0.171165 0.171364 0.171012 0.171545 Mauritian rupee 0.016345 0.016405 0.016367 0.01629 Mexican peso 0.03719 0.037101 0.037612 0.037702 New Zealand dollar 0.432212 0.433948 0.431524 0.432283 Norwegian krone 0.067477 0.067685 0.067817 0.067506 Omani rial 2.00445 2.0041 2.00835 Peruvian sol 0.205851 0.204886 0.204667 Philippine peso 0.013171 0.013139 0.013162 0.013164 Polish zloty 0.185833 0.186014 0.186445 0.185369 Qatari riyal 0.211734 0.211697 0.212145 Russian ruble 0.007523 0.007528 0.007495 0.007465 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.205523 0.205487 0.205922 Singapore dollar 0.564056 0.563632 0.563123 0.563615 South African rand 0.041145 0.040918 0.040795 0.040738 Swedish krona 0.068961 0.068931 0.069008 0.068722 Swiss franc 0.844893 0.84554 0.844932 0.842517 Thai baht 0.022359 0.02229 0.022172 0.022258 Trinidadian dollar 0.114043 0.114027 0.114087 0.114264 U.A.E. dirham 0.20986 0.209824 0.210268 Uruguayan peso 0.01753 0.017526 0.017494 0.017565 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

