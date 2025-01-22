WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Jan 21, 2025
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 17-Jan-25 16-Jan-25 15-Jan-25 14-Jan-25
Chinese yuan 0.105142 0.105122 0.105101 0.105335
Euro 0.793461 0.791673 0.793695 0.791128
Japanese yen 0.004966 0.004929 0.004876 0.004902
U.K. pound 0.940087 0.940998 0.942263 0.940975
U.S. dollar 0.7705 0.77071 0.770578 0.772209
Algerian dinar 0.005674 0.005678 0.005679 0.005679
Australian dollar 0.47771 0.478303 0.477373 0.47792
Botswana pula 0.055014 0.055106 0.054865 0.054827
Brazilian real 0.127139 0.127779 0.12764 0.127291
Brunei dollar 0.564056 0.563632 0.563123 0.563615
Canadian dollar 0.533772 0.535662 0.537588 0.537338
Chilean peso 0.000762 0.000769 0.000767 0.000762
Czech koruna 0.031395 0.031383 0.031469 0.031299
Danish krone 0.106351 0.10611 0.106378 0.106039
Indian rupee 0.008899 0.008911 0.008908 0.008922
Israeli New Shekel 0.213909 0.21261 0.212808 0.212671
Korean won 0.00053 0.000528 0.000527 0.000525
Kuwaiti dinar 2.49784 2.49661 2.50108
Malaysian ringgit 0.171165 0.171364 0.171012 0.171545
Mauritian rupee 0.016345 0.016405 0.016367 0.01629
Mexican peso 0.03719 0.037101 0.037612 0.037702
New Zealand dollar 0.432212 0.433948 0.431524 0.432283
Norwegian krone 0.067477 0.067685 0.067817 0.067506
Omani rial 2.00445 2.0041 2.00835
Peruvian sol 0.205851 0.204886 0.204667
Philippine peso 0.013171 0.013139 0.013162 0.013164
Polish zloty 0.185833 0.186014 0.186445 0.185369
Qatari riyal 0.211734 0.211697 0.212145
Russian ruble 0.007523 0.007528 0.007495 0.007465
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.205523 0.205487 0.205922
Singapore dollar 0.564056 0.563632 0.563123 0.563615
South African rand 0.041145 0.040918 0.040795 0.040738
Swedish krona 0.068961 0.068931 0.069008 0.068722
Swiss franc 0.844893 0.84554 0.844932 0.842517
Thai baht 0.022359 0.02229 0.022172 0.022258
Trinidadian dollar 0.114043 0.114027 0.114087 0.114264
U.A.E. dirham 0.20986 0.209824 0.210268
Uruguayan peso 0.01753 0.017526 0.017494 0.017565
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
