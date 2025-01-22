Markets Print 2025-01-22
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 21, 2025). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 21, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 115,042.25
High: 116,424.85
Low: 114,783.72
Net Change: 802.57
Volume (000): 338,091
Value (000): 19,932,142
Makt Cap (000) 3,548,844,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,722.04
NET CH (-) 375.58
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,865.68
NET CH (-) 144.80
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 30,237.31
NET CH (+) 14.18
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,686.21
NET CH (-) 485.96
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,101.53
NET CH (-) 233.18
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,368.89
NET CH (-) 70.84
------------------------------------
As on: 21-January-2025
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments