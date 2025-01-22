AIRLINK 197.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-1.62%)
BOP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
CNERGY 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.81%)
FCCL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.81%)
FFL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.4%)
FLYNG 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.43%)
HUBC 134.03 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-3.01%)
HUMNL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
KEL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.65%)
KOSM 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.2%)
MLCF 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.87%)
OGDC 218.23 Decreased By ▼ -4.31 (-1.94%)
PACE 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
PAEL 41.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-3.99%)
PIAHCLA 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
PIBTL 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.19%)
PPL 185.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-1.5%)
PRL 41.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-4.62%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.29%)
SEARL 104.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.77 (-5.23%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.06%)
SYM 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
TPLP 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.14%)
TRG 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.29%)
WAVESAPP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.03%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.81%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 12,077 Decreased By -142.4 (-1.17%)
BR30 36,524 Decreased By -793.3 (-2.13%)
KSE100 115,042 Decreased By -802.6 (-0.69%)
KSE30 36,200 Decreased By -276.6 (-0.76%)
Markets Print 2025-01-22

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 21, 2025). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 22 Jan, 2025 06:06am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 21, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                115,042.25
High:                     116,424.85
Low:                      114,783.72
Net Change:                   802.57
Volume (000):                338,091
Value (000):              19,932,142
Makt Cap (000)         3,548,844,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 21,722.04
NET CH                    (-) 375.58
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,865.68
NET CH                    (-) 144.80
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 30,237.31
NET CH                     (+) 14.18
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,686.21
NET CH                    (-) 485.96
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 12,101.53
NET CH                    (-) 233.18
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,368.89
NET CH                     (-) 70.84
------------------------------------
As on:               21-January-2025
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

