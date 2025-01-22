KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (January 21, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 115,042.25 High: 116,424.85 Low: 114,783.72 Net Change: 802.57 Volume (000): 338,091 Value (000): 19,932,142 Makt Cap (000) 3,548,844,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,722.04 NET CH (-) 375.58 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,865.68 NET CH (-) 144.80 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 30,237.31 NET CH (+) 14.18 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,686.21 NET CH (-) 485.96 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,101.53 NET CH (-) 233.18 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,368.89 NET CH (-) 70.84 ------------------------------------ As on: 21-January-2025 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025