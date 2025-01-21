AIRLINK 197.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.24 (-2.11%)
BOP 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
CNERGY 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.39%)
FCCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.96%)
FFL 16.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.22%)
FLYNG 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.09%)
HUBC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.19 (-3.03%)
HUMNL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
KEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.23%)
KOSM 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.3%)
MLCF 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.91%)
OGDC 217.99 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-2.04%)
PACE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.56%)
PAEL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-4.96%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.05%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.75%)
PPL 184.03 Decreased By ▼ -4.73 (-2.51%)
PRL 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-5.82%)
PTC 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.37%)
SEARL 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.02 (-6.36%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-5.07%)
SYM 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.07%)
TELE 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.51%)
TPLP 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.8%)
TRG 66.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-2%)
WAVESAPP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.03%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.81%)
YOUW 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
BR100 12,077 Decreased By -142.4 (-1.17%)
BR30 36,524 Decreased By -793.3 (-2.13%)
KSE100 115,042 Decreased By -802.6 (-0.69%)
KSE30 36,200 Decreased By -276.6 (-0.76%)
Jan 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan offers to buy 126,893 tons of food wheat via tender

Reuters Published 21 Jan, 2025 02:51pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 126,893 metric tons of food-quality wheat from the US, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that will close late on Thursday.

Russian wheat export prices hit by competitive global market

Japan, the world’s sixth-biggest wheat importer, maintains a tight grip on imports of the country’s second-most important staple after rice, and buys a majority of the grain for milling through tenders typically issued three times a month.

Wheat Japan's Ministry of Agriculture

Comments

200 characters

Japan offers to buy 126,893 tons of food wheat via tender

3 up for grabs in first phase: Provinces appear unwilling to buy Discos: PD

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Profit-taking wipes out gains at PSX, KSE-100 loses over 800 points

Pakistan eyes strategic partnerships at World Economic Forum 2025

Air Link to expand operations, acquires industrial land in Lahore

Oil slips as traders digest Trump tariff reprieve, plan to boost US oil output

PER 2023-24: Transmission cos told to implement Nepra’s advice

Total debt stands at Rs71.3trn, Aurangzeb tells NA

H1 textile group exports up 9.67pc to $9.08bn YoY

APTMA urges FBR to help rescue textile industry

Read more stories