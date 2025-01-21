Japan offers to buy 126,893 tons of food wheat via tender

TOKYO: Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) is seeking to buy a total of 126,893 metric tons of food-quality wheat from the US, Canada and Australia in a regular tender that will close late on Thursday.

Japan, the world’s sixth-biggest wheat importer, maintains a tight grip on imports of the country’s second-most important staple after rice, and buys a majority of the grain for milling through tenders typically issued three times a month.