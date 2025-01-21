AIRLINK 197.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.63%)
BOP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.9%)
FCCL 36.94 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.47%)
FFL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
FLYNG 25.52 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.41%)
HUBC 135.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-2.29%)
HUMNL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
KOSM 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.95%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.89%)
OGDC 221.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.47%)
PACE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
PAEL 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.72%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.59%)
PPL 187.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-0.61%)
PRL 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.47%)
PTC 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
SEARL 107.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-2.92%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.91%)
SSGC 42.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
SYM 18.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.24%)
TELE 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.05%)
TRG 67.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.23%)
WAVESAPP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.03%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.67%)
YOUW 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
BR100 12,217 Decreased By -3.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 37,042 Decreased By -275.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 115,714 Decreased By -130.7 (-0.11%)
KSE30 36,454 Decreased By -21.9 (-0.06%)
Jan 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Elon Musk’s hand gesture during Trump inauguration festivities draws scrutiny

Reuters Published 21 Jan, 2025 12:50pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: Billionaire Elon Musk’s hand gesture while he spoke during a celebration of President Donald Trump’s inauguration drew online comparisons to a Nazi salute on Monday, but a leading tracker of antisemitism said it appeared to represent a moment of enthusiasm instead.

Musk dismissed criticism of the hand gesture as a “tired” attack.

Musk took to the Capital One Arena stage in Washington to huge cheers, pumping his arms and shouting, “Yesssss.” “This was no ordinary victory. This was a fork in the road of human civilization,” he said.

“This one really mattered. Thank you for making it happen! Thank you,” he said. Biting his bottom lip, he thumped his right hand over his heart, fingers spread wide, then extended his right arm out, emphatically, at an upward angle, palm down and fingers together.

Then he turned and made the same hand gesture to the crowd behind him. “My heart goes out to you. It is thanks to you that the future of civilization is assured,” he said as he finished the gesture.

The gestures were quickly scrutinized online.

“Did Elon Musk Sieg Heil at Trump’s inauguration?” asked the Jerusalem Post. The Anti-Defamation League, which tracks antisemitism, disagreed.

“It seems that @elonmusk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on edge,” it posted on Monday. “Frankly, they need better dirty tricks.

Donald Trump holds off on immediate tariffs but plans trade overhaul

The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired,“ Musk said on his social media platform X late on Monday.

Soon after his speech, Musk posted a Fox video clip of portions of his speech on X, that cut away from the podium when he made the first gesture while facing the cameras.

“The future is so exciting,” he wrote above it. A spokesperson for Trump did not immediately reply to requests for comment. Some X users came to Musk’s defence, claiming that Musk was expressing “my heart goes out to you” and criticizing posts that suggested otherwise.

Musk has backed the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), an anti-immigration, anti-Islamic party labeled as right-wing-extremist by German security services, in an upcoming national election.

He hosted a broadcast with the party’s leader on his social media platform earlier this month.

White House Elon Musk US President Donald Trump German security services

Comments

200 characters

Elon Musk’s hand gesture during Trump inauguration festivities draws scrutiny

3 up for grabs in first phase: Provinces appear unwilling to buy Discos: PD

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

KSE-100 surges as investors eye monetary policy

PER 2023-24: Transmission cos told to implement Nepra’s advice

Pakistan eyes strategic partnerships at World Economic Forum 2025

Total debt stands at Rs71.3trn, Aurangzeb tells NA

H1 textile group exports up 9.67pc to $9.08bn YoY

Air Link to expand operations, acquires industrial land in Lahore

Oil prices tick down on plan to boost US oil output, tariff reprieve

APTMA urges FBR to help rescue textile industry

Read more stories