SINGAPORE: Indian refiner Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemical Ltd issued its first crude import tender for 2025, seeking up to 2 million barrels of oil, a tender notice from the company showed.

The refiner is seeking offers of crude of 1 million or 2 million barrels on a cost and freight (C&F) or a delivered at port (DAP) basis.

The tender will close on Jan. 23 with bids valid on the same day.