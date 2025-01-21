AIRLINK 202.90 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (0.82%)
BOP 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.11%)
CNERGY 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.89%)
FCCL 36.83 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (4.16%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
FLYNG 25.70 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (6.15%)
HUBC 136.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.52%)
HUMNL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.92%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.41%)
OGDC 223.60 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.48%)
PACE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PAEL 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
POWER 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.37%)
PPL 189.01 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.13%)
PRL 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.68%)
PTC 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
SEARL 108.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.59%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
SYM 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.38%)
TELE 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 13.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.8%)
TRG 67.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
WAVESAPP 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.04%)
WTL 1.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
YOUW 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
BR100 12,244 Increased By 24.1 (0.2%)
BR30 37,339 Increased By 21.3 (0.06%)
KSE100 116,042 Increased By 197.2 (0.17%)
KSE30 36,557 Increased By 81.3 (0.22%)
Banks, miners lift Australian shares; BHP gains on higher Q2 output

Reuters Published 21 Jan, 2025 10:46am

Banking stocks lifted Australian shares on Tuesday, with miners adding to the gains after index heavyweight BHP Group reported higher second-quarter production.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.7% at 8,402.2 at the close.

The benchmark logged its highest close since Dec. 9. Financials gained 1.3%, ending at their highest level since Jan. 8. The ‘big four’ banks rose by 0.7%-1.9%.

Globally, markets are bracing for a slew of policy changes under President Donald Trump.

Investors in Australia are assessing the first hours and announcements of Trump’s return to office and have been moving into safe-haven areas of the market as a result of uncertainties around his policies, said Grady Wulff, a market analyst at Bell Direct.

“Over the last 12 months, we have seen investors bolster their positions in the big four banks of Australia due to their safe-haven nature and secure returns.”

The mining index added 1% on Tuesday to close at its highest since Dec. 12 after BHP Group - the world’s largest listed miner - reported an uptick in iron ore production for the December quarter and a 17% jump in its copper output.

The miner’s shares closed 0.7% higher.

They jumped as much as 1.8% earlier in the day, hitting their highest level since Dec. 13.

The gains in the index were also supported by higher iron ore prices on improving sentiment in China. Gold stocks advanced 1.9% as bullion prices rose.

Australian shares close higher on rate cut prospects; South32 shines

Discretionary stocks gained 0.9%, lifted by a 1.3% rise in top retailer Wesfarmers after it said its loss-making online retailer Catch will cease to operate as a stand-alone entity in fiscal year 2025.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to finish the session at 13,052.9 points.

