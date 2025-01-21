AIRLINK 197.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-1.62%)
BOP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
CNERGY 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.81%)
FCCL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.81%)
FFL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.4%)
FLYNG 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.43%)
HUBC 134.03 Decreased By ▼ -4.16 (-3.01%)
HUMNL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
KEL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.65%)
KOSM 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.2%)
MLCF 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.87%)
OGDC 218.23 Decreased By ▼ -4.31 (-1.94%)
PACE 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.7%)
PAEL 41.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-3.99%)
PIAHCLA 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
PIBTL 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.19%)
PPL 185.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-1.5%)
PRL 41.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-4.62%)
PTC 24.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.29%)
SEARL 104.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.77 (-5.23%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-4.06%)
SYM 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.3%)
TPLP 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.14%)
TRG 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.29%)
WAVESAPP 11.30 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.03%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.81%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 12,077 Decreased By -142.4 (-1.17%)
BR30 36,524 Decreased By -793.3 (-2.13%)
KSE100 115,042 Decreased By -802.6 (-0.69%)
KSE30 36,200 Decreased By -276.6 (-0.76%)
Jan 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkish ski resort fire kills 66, forces guests to jump from windows

Reuters Published January 21, 2025 Updated January 21, 2025 05:50pm
This handout photograph released by the Demiroren News Agency (DHA) on January 21, 2025, shows an aerial picture of a fire on the fourth floor of the 11-storey hotel in Bolu’s Kartalkaya ski resort. Photo: AFP
This handout photograph released by the Demiroren News Agency (DHA) on January 21, 2025, shows an aerial picture of a fire on the fourth floor of the 11-storey hotel in Bolu’s Kartalkaya ski resort. Photo: AFP

KARTALKAYA: A fire at a ski resort hotel in Turkiye’s Bolu mountains killed 66 people on Tuesday and forced panicked guests to jump out of windows in the middle of the night.

Some 51 people were injured, Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu said at the Kartalkaya ski resort in northwest Turkiye.

The blaze began around 3:30 a.m. (0030 GMT) on the restaurant floor of the 11-storey Grand Kartal Hotel, authorities said earlier.

Trump calls rebellion in Syria ‘unfriendly takeover’ by Turkey

Several fire engines surrounded the charred building, with white bed sheets tied together and dangling from one upper-floor window where guests attempted to flee.

Turkiye Bolu Governor Abdulaziz Aydin Kartalkaya ski resort

Comments

200 characters

Turkish ski resort fire kills 66, forces guests to jump from windows

Profit-taking wipes out intra-day gains, KSE-100 loses over 800 points

Afghan national involved in terrorism killed, body handed to Kabul: ISPR

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan eyes strategic partnerships at World Economic Forum 2025

Air Link to expand operations, acquires industrial land in Lahore

Trump to pull nearly 1,660 Afghan refugees from flights, say US official, advocate

Oil falls as traders digest Trump tariff reprieve, stronger dollar

Bangladesh probe reveals children held in secret jails

3 up for grabs in first phase: Provinces appear unwilling to buy Discos: PD

Read more stories