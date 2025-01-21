Turkish ski resort fire kills 66, forces guests to jump from windows

KARTALKAYA: A fire at a ski resort hotel in Turkiye’s Bolu mountains killed 66 people on Tuesday and forced panicked guests to jump out of windows in the middle of the night.

Some 51 people were injured, Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu said at the Kartalkaya ski resort in northwest Turkiye.

The blaze began around 3:30 a.m. (0030 GMT) on the restaurant floor of the 11-storey Grand Kartal Hotel, authorities said earlier.

Trump calls rebellion in Syria ‘unfriendly takeover’ by Turkey

Several fire engines surrounded the charred building, with white bed sheets tied together and dangling from one upper-floor window where guests attempted to flee.