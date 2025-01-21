AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FCCL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.52%)
FFL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
FLYNG 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.26%)
HUBC 138.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.57%)
HUMNL 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
KEL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
KOSM 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.51%)
OGDC 222.54 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.28%)
PACE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PAEL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
PPL 188.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.97%)
PRL 43.27 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
PTC 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.24%)
SEARL 110.42 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (3.77%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
SSGC 42.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.63%)
SYM 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.42%)
TELE 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.35%)
TRG 68.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
WAVESAPP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
WTL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
BR100 12,220 Increased By 82.9 (0.68%)
BR30 37,317 Increased By 171.8 (0.46%)
KSE100 115,845 Increased By 572.7 (0.5%)
KSE30 36,476 Increased By 164.8 (0.45%)
Jan 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-01-21

Indonesia launches global carbon exchange

AFP Published 21 Jan, 2025 06:12am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

JAKARTA: Indonesia opened its carbon exchange to international buyers on Monday, aiming to raise funds to help meet ambitious domestic climate goals.

The move opens the way for foreign investors to enter a market launched in September 2023 for domestic players. Carbon credits are generated by activities that avoid or reduce emissions of carbon dioxide — a potent greenhouse gas.

They can be purchased by companies seeking to “offset” or cancel out some of their own emissions, either to comply with regulations or bolster their “green” credentials.

Indonesia is one of the world’s biggest polluters and is heavily reliant on coal to fuel its growing economy.

It has made little progress on a multi-billion-dollar investment plan agreed with the United States and European nations in 2022 to wean its power grid off coal.

New President Prabowo Subianto last year brought forward the country’s timeline for carbon neutrality by a decade to 2050, and pledged to close hundreds of coal and fossil-fuel power plants by 2040.

The government says it wants to build over 75 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2040 but so far has laid out little detail on how it hopes to achieve that.

It hopes that funds raised by carbon credits sales on the exchange will finance some of the green transition.

The launch is an “important milestone in our collective journey towards a sustainable future”, Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurofiq said.

The move comes after new guidelines on country-level trade in carbon credits were agreed at COP29 last year.

But carbon credits have come under fire in recent years over revelations of shoddy accounting and even outright fraud in projects.

Hanif said the government would guarantee every credit issued on the exchange, with scrutiny to ensure emissions could not be double counted.

Some experts expressed skepticism about the exchange however, noting the domestic market had attracted relatively little interest.

“If domestic demand was high, we wouldn’t need to open it to foreign entities,” Fabby Tumiwa, executive director of the Institute for Essential Services Reform, told AFP.

He said the domestic exchange had not been designed to align with Indonesia’s emissions reduction strategy and he had concerns about the “additionality” of projects on the market.

Carbon credit programmes must show that emission reductions or avoidance would not have happened without the credits, and are “additional”.

This often requires trying to prove a counterfactual — what would have happened in the absence of the carbon credits — and has been a key problem for the sector.

Fabby warned it was not immediately clear if the credits available on the exchange were compatible with standards set by other countries.

Still, at least nine transactions took place at the start of Monday trade, accounting for more than 41,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, according to a board at the stock exchange.

climate change indonesia foreign investors climate goals global carbon exchange

Comments

200 characters

Indonesia launches global carbon exchange

PER 2023-24: Transmission cos told to implement Nepra’s advice

Total debt stands at Rs71.3trn, Aurangzeb tells NA

H1 textile group exports up 9.67pc to $9.08bn YoY

APTMA urges FBR to help rescue textile industry

BD keen to import sugar on G2G basis

ASPL: CCP approves 95.59pc share acquisition by Optimus

Aurangzeb leaves for Davos to attend WEF moot

Kurram: LEAs take control before ‘clearance operation’

Govt rejects PTI’s judicial commissions demand

Issue of gas shortage echoes in Senate

Read more stories