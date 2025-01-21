AIRLINK 201.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.57%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FCCL 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.52%)
FFL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
FLYNG 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.26%)
HUBC 138.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.57%)
HUMNL 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.81%)
KEL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
KOSM 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.31 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.51%)
OGDC 222.54 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.28%)
PACE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PAEL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
PPL 188.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.97%)
PRL 43.27 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
PTC 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.24%)
SEARL 110.42 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (3.77%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
SSGC 42.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.63%)
SYM 18.57 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.42%)
TELE 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.35%)
TRG 68.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
WAVESAPP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
WTL 1.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
BR100 12,220 Increased By 82.9 (0.68%)
BR30 37,317 Increased By 171.8 (0.46%)
KSE100 115,845 Increased By 572.7 (0.5%)
KSE30 36,476 Increased By 164.8 (0.45%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-21

Iranian CGS meets Army chief

Press Release Published 21 Jan, 2025 06:12am

RAWALPINDI: Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of General Staff (CGS) of the Iranian Armed Forces, visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) and called on General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on Monday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters related to the prevailing regional security environment and bilateral defence cooperation.

Upon his arrival at GHQ, Major General Mohammad Bagheri laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada in homage to Pakistan’s martyrs. He was warmly received, including a guard of honor presented by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army.

