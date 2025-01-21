Markets Print 2025-01-21
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 20, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 115,844.82
High: 116,276.42
Low: 115,668.08
Net Change: 572.74
Volume (000): 268,341
Value (000): 22,326,203
Makt Cap (000) 3,573,601,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,097.62
NET CH (+) 143.56
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,010.48
NET CH (+) 128.52
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 30,223.13
NET CH (+) 113.08
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,172.17
NET CH (+) 146.07
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,334.71
NET CH (-) 42.38
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,439.73
NET CH (-) 23.82
------------------------------------
As on: 20-January-2025
====================================
