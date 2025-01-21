KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 20, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 115,844.82 High: 116,276.42 Low: 115,668.08 Net Change: 572.74 Volume (000): 268,341 Value (000): 22,326,203 Makt Cap (000) 3,573,601,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,097.62 NET CH (+) 143.56 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,010.48 NET CH (+) 128.52 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 30,223.13 NET CH (+) 113.08 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,172.17 NET CH (+) 146.07 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,334.71 NET CH (-) 42.38 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,439.73 NET CH (-) 23.82 ------------------------------------ As on: 20-January-2025 ====================================

