Iranian Armed Forces CGS calls on COAS Asim Munir

BR Web Desk Published January 20, 2025

Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of General Staff (CGS) of the Iranian Armed Forces, visited the General Headquarters (GHQ) and called on General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), the military’s media wing said on Monday.

“During the meeting, both sides discussed matters related to the prevailing regional security environment and bilateral defence cooperation,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Iran, Pakistan to hold talks to extend power sale agreement

Upon his arrival at GHQ, Major General Mohammad Bagheri laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada in homage to Pakistan’s martyrs.

He was warmly received, including a guard of honor presented by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army, the statement said.

