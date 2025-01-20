AIRLINK 201.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.29%)
BOP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 6.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.95%)
FFL 17.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
HUBC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.8%)
HUMNL 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.45%)
KEL 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
MLCF 46.30 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (4.49%)
OGDC 222.70 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.36%)
PACE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PAEL 43.55 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.35%)
PIAHCLA 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
PPL 189.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.47%)
PRL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.07%)
PTC 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.48%)
SEARL 109.95 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (3.33%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
SSGC 42.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
SYM 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.4%)
TELE 9.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.19%)
TRG 68.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
WAVESAPP 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.66%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.07%)
YOUW 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
BR100 12,256 Increased By 118.6 (0.98%)
BR30 37,507 Increased By 361.2 (0.97%)
KSE100 115,896 Increased By 623.4 (0.54%)
KSE30 36,496 Increased By 184.4 (0.51%)
Jan 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

India’s Wipro eyes best day in four years on echoing IT peers’ demand revival hopes

Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2025 11:40am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Wipro’s shares surged about 8% on Monday, set for their best day in nearly four years, after India’s No. 4 IT services company joined its peers in signaling a revival in demand.

The company beat third-quarter revenue and profit estimates on Friday and CEO Srinivas Pallia said, “We see discretionary spending slowly coming back” after facing macroeconomic challenges in 2024.

Wipro’s shares were also among the top percentage gainers on the benchmark Nifty 50 index, which was trading flat.

At least eight brokerages raised their rating on Wipro’s stock, while 16 raised their price targets, as per LSEG data.

“Wipro is witnessing a pick up in discretionary spends in its BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) segment - evident from 11% y/y growth in revenue,” Jefferies analysts said in a note, raising both their rating and price target.

Indian shares set for muted start ahead of Trump’s second presidency

The BFSI segment accounts for about a third of the company’s revenue.

Wipro’s bet of a more promising 2025 echoed similar indications from larger peers, Infosys and HCLTech.

India’s $254 billion IT services sector has faced sluggish growth for several quarters due to global macroeconomic uncertainties and inflationary pressures, which have pushed clients to rein in spending.

Wipro

Comments

200 characters

India’s Wipro eyes best day in four years on echoing IT peers’ demand revival hopes

Buying rally lifts KSE-100 above 116,000

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Panda Bond: Govt to raise $200m from Chinese investors: Aurangzeb

Nuclear power dominates as Pakistan’s electricity generation increases 1% in December 2024

First passenger flight lands at New Gwadar International Airport

Regional Tax Office Sahiwal: Advisers approach FBR chief against tax officers

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on January 27: SBP

OGDCL enhances oil and gas production

Aurangzeb heads to Davos for World Economic Forum moot

Privatisation of Discos: PM directs a two-pronged plan

Read more stories