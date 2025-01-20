AIRLINK 205.15 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.34%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
CNERGY 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
FCCL 35.54 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.04%)
FFL 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.51%)
FLYNG 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
HUBC 139.82 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.76%)
HUMNL 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
KEL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
KOSM 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
MLCF 45.75 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.25%)
OGDC 224.20 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.03%)
PACE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
PAEL 43.60 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1%)
PPL 192.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.73%)
PRL 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.65%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.04%)
SEARL 109.32 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (2.73%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
SSGC 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
SYM 18.37 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
TELE 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
TPLP 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.95%)
TRG 68.85 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.06%)
WAVESAPP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
WTL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.14%)
YOUW 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
BR100 12,263 Increased By 125.6 (1.03%)
BR30 37,720 Increased By 574.3 (1.55%)
KSE100 116,157 Increased By 884.7 (0.77%)
KSE30 36,585 Increased By 273.7 (0.75%)
Jan 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US firms in Europe fear worsening relations as Trump arrives

Reuters Published 20 Jan, 2025 11:26am
Phoyo: Reuters
Phoyo: Reuters

BRUSSELS: Nine out of 10 U.S. firms operating in Europe believe transatlantic economic relations will worsen in coming years, with the expected policies of incoming U.S. President Donald Trump such as tariffs the chief cause, according to a survey published on Monday.

The American Chamber of Commerce to the European Union, which has more than 160 members including Apple, Goldman Sachs, Meta and Visa, said its survey showed two-thirds expected U.S. policies to harm their operations in Europe in the coming years.

Some 52% said they expected a negative impact from EU policies.

The survey, carried out among 58 U.S-controlled members between Jan. 6 and 14, showed that 84% ranked tariffs and trade policy as a top priority for transatlantic cooperation, followed by supply-chain resilience and the energy transition.

A vast majority of the companies said Europe was critical to their operations and called for the EU and U.S. to combine to reduce regulations, lower trade barriers and increase regulatory cooperation.

Trump’s inauguration poses new test for Western firms in Russia

Three-quarters of the surveyed companies said they were “very” or “extremely” supportive of the Paris climate agreement, from which Trump is expected to withdraw. Only 2% were not supportive.

Donald Trump Europe American Chamber of Commerce US firms

Comments

200 characters

US firms in Europe fear worsening relations as Trump arrives

Buying rally lifts KSE-100 above 116,000

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Panda Bond: Govt to raise $200m from Chinese investors: Aurangzeb

Regional Tax Office Sahiwal: Advisers approach FBR chief against tax officers

OGDCL enhances oil and gas production

Privatisation of Discos: PM directs a two-pronged plan

APTMA urges govt to resolve RCET claims of LIEDA

KP govt decides to launch operation in Kurram

Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP to announce decision on PTCL’s acquisition soon

Principal Staff Officer of Armed Forces Division of BD visits Karachi

Read more stories