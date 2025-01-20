AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
World Print 2025-01-20

Pope calls for Gaza ceasefire to be ‘immediately respected’

AFP Published 20 Jan, 2025 05:31am

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis called Sunday for a ceasefire in Gaza to be “immediately respected”, as he thanked mediators and urged a boost in humanitarian aid as well as the return of hostages.

“I express gratitude to all the mediators,” the Argentine pontiff said shortly after the start of a truce between Israel and Hamas began.

“Thanks to all the parties involved in this important outcome. I hope that, as agreed, it will be immediately respected by the parties and that all the hostages will finally be able to go home to hug their loved ones again”, he said.

“I pray so much for them, and their families. I also hope that humanitarian aid will even more quickly reach... the people of Gaza, who have so many urgent needs”, Francis said.

“Both Israelis and Palestinians need clear signs of hope. I hope that the political authorities of both, with the help of the international community, can reach the right two-state solution.

“May everyone say yes to dialogue, yes to reconciliation, yes to peace”, he added.

A total of 33 hostages taken by militants during Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel are scheduled to be returned from Gaza during an initial 42-day truce.

Under the deal, hundreds of Palestinian prisoners are to be released from Israeli jails.

The truce is intended to pave the way for an end to more than 15 months of war sparked by Hamas’s attack, the deadliest in Israeli history.

