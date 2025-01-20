AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
FCCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.17%)
FFL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2%)
HUBC 137.40 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (4.33%)
HUMNL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.08%)
KOSM 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.31 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.26%)
OGDC 221.91 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.44%)
PACE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
PAEL 42.97 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
PPL 190.60 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (1.86%)
PRL 43.04 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.33%)
PTC 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SEARL 106.41 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (6.09%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SSGC 42.91 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.37%)
SYM 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
TELE 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TPLP 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
TRG 68.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.54%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
BR100 12,137 Increased By 188.4 (1.58%)
BR30 37,146 Increased By 778.3 (2.14%)
KSE100 115,272 Increased By 1435.3 (1.26%)
KSE30 36,311 Increased By 549.3 (1.54%)
Jan 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2025-01-20

PCB announces schedule of Regional U-15, U-17, District U-19 trials

Muhammad Saleem Published 20 Jan, 2025 05:31am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule of the phase-1 of the Regional U-15, U-17 and the District U-19 trials set to take place all over Pakistan from January 20 to 26.

The trials are open for players who fall in any of the three age-groups, while no form filling is required in the phase 1.

The PCB has rebranded the Regional U-13 and U-16 categories to U-15 and U-17 in order to give the young players more chances at learning and growing in their respective age-groups. The year 2025 promises to be exciting for the young players across Pakistan as the PCB is also set to launch Champions events for the best of the best U-19 players following the Regional U19 camps and tournaments.

In a first, the selection process for the Regional U-15 and U-17 teams will begin at the District level as the PCB appointed selectors will hold trials in each district/zone of all the 16 regions to shortlist a maximum of eight players except in the regional headquarters, where 10 players will be shortlisted via phase 1 trials.

For U-15 selection, players born on or after 1st September 2009 and before 1st September 2012 will be eligible while for selection in the U-17 teams, players born on or after 1st September 2007 and before 1st September 2011 will be eligible.

The phase 1 of the U-15 and U-17 trials will take place from January 20 to 24 and in phase 2 of the trials, the selected U-15 and U-17 players from each district/zone will travel to their respective regional headquarters for final selection trials and bone age verification procedure. The schedule for the second phase will be shared with the regions in due course.

After the U-15 and U-17 teams in all 16 regions are assembled, the PCB will arrange Inter-Regional National U15 and U-17 One-Day Tournaments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PCB U 19 trials

Comments

200 characters

PCB announces schedule of Regional U-15, U-17, District U-19 trials

Panda Bond: Govt to raise $200m from Chinese investors: Aurangzeb

Regional Tax Office Sahiwal: Advisers approach FBR chief against tax officers

Privatisation of Discos: PM directs a two-pronged plan

APTMA urges govt to resolve RCET claims of LIEDA

KP govt decides to launch operation in Kurram

Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP to announce decision on PTCL’s acquisition soon

Principal Staff Officer of Armed Forces Division of BD visits Karachi

PM urged to impose ban on export of raw marble, granite

Al-Qadir Trust case: PTI all set to challenge verdict

Military courts: SC delists case against civilians’ trial

Read more stories