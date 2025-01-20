PCB announces schedule of Regional U-15, U-17, District U-19 trials

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule of the phase-1 of the Regional U-15, U-17 and the District U-19 trials set to take place all over Pakistan from January 20 to 26.

The trials are open for players who fall in any of the three age-groups, while no form filling is required in the phase 1.

The PCB has rebranded the Regional U-13 and U-16 categories to U-15 and U-17 in order to give the young players more chances at learning and growing in their respective age-groups. The year 2025 promises to be exciting for the young players across Pakistan as the PCB is also set to launch Champions events for the best of the best U-19 players following the Regional U19 camps and tournaments.

In a first, the selection process for the Regional U-15 and U-17 teams will begin at the District level as the PCB appointed selectors will hold trials in each district/zone of all the 16 regions to shortlist a maximum of eight players except in the regional headquarters, where 10 players will be shortlisted via phase 1 trials.

For U-15 selection, players born on or after 1st September 2009 and before 1st September 2012 will be eligible while for selection in the U-17 teams, players born on or after 1st September 2007 and before 1st September 2011 will be eligible.

The phase 1 of the U-15 and U-17 trials will take place from January 20 to 24 and in phase 2 of the trials, the selected U-15 and U-17 players from each district/zone will travel to their respective regional headquarters for final selection trials and bone age verification procedure. The schedule for the second phase will be shared with the regions in due course.

After the U-15 and U-17 teams in all 16 regions are assembled, the PCB will arrange Inter-Regional National U15 and U-17 One-Day Tournaments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025