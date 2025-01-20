AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
Jan 20, 2025

Sports

Sajid and Abrar demolish West Indies in first Test win

Muhammad Saleem Published 20 Jan, 2025 05:31am

LAHORE: Spinners Sajid Khan and Abrar Ahmed wreaked havoc with the ball taking nine wickets combined for a mere 77 runs to help Pakistan defend the 251-run target as the hosts took a 1-0 lead over West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Similar to their first innings collapse; 137 all out in 25.2 overs, West Indies were bowled out for 123 in 36.3 overs in the second innings falling 128 runs short of the target. Only No.5 batter Alick Athanaze managed a substantial score as he collected 55 runs off 68 balls hitting seven fours.

Sajid, who also completed 50 Test wickets during the second innings, returned figures of 15-3-50-5 to take his match tally of wickets to nine, while Abrar chipped in with 4-27 in 11.3 overs. It was Sajid’s fourth Test five-for.

West Indies gave away their first four wickets to Sajid as they were reduced to 37-4 in 12.5 overs. Athanaze stuck around for a 41-run sixth-wicket stand with Tevin Imlach (14, 30b, 1x4) and a resisting 62-ball 28-run stand with Kevin Sinclair for the seventh wicket.

After Imlach’s departure at the score of 95, West Indies could only add 28 runs for the last four wickets. Noman Ali, who dismissed five batters in first innings, picked up one wicket in the second outing.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan continued from their overnight score of 109-3 and was bundled out for 157 in 46.4 overs. Jomel Warrican finished with figures of 7-32 in 18 overs and a match tally of 10 wickets for the West Indies.

Scores in brief:

1st Test – Pakistan beat West Indies by 127 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan. Pakistan 230 all out, 68.5 overs (Saud Shakeel 84, Mohammad Rizwan 71; Jayden Seales 3-27, Jomel Warrican 3-69, Kevin Sinclair 2-61 and 157 all out, 46.4 overs Shan Masood 52, Mohammad Huraira 29, Kamran Ghulam 27.

West Indies 137 all out, Jomel Warrican 31 not out, Jayden Seales 22; Noman Ali 5-39, Sajid Khan 4-65 and 123 all out, 36.3 overs (Alick Athanaze 55; Sajid Khan 5-50, Abrar Ahmed 4-27).

