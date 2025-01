MULTAN: Spinner Sajid Khan took five wickets to guide Pakistan to a 127-run win in the first Test of the two-match series against West Indies in Multan on Sunday.

Noman Ali, Sajid Khan help Pakistan dominate West Indies in spin battle

Sajid took 5-50 on the third day of the Test to finish with nine wickets for the match, while fellow spinner Abrar Ahmed took 4-27 as the West Indies were bundled out for 123 after they were set a target of 251 to win.