Sports

Daniil Medvedev fined $76,000 for Melbourne misconduct

Reuters Published 19 Jan, 2025 10:39am
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev leaves the court after defeat against USA’s Learner Tien during their men’s singles match on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. Photo: AFP
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev leaves the court after defeat against USA’s Learner Tien during their men’s singles match on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. Photo: AFP

MELBOURNE: Daniil Medvedev has been fined a large chunk of his Australian Open prize money for unsportsmanlike conduct at the year’s opening Grand Slam, included a racket-smashing meltdown in the first round.

The Russian, 28, whacked his racket into the net five times as his frustration boiled over during his opening victory against Thai wildcard Kasidit Samrej on Tuesday.

Medvedev incurred a point penalty during his five-sets defeat in the second round by American Learner Tien late on Thursday after throwing his equipment toward the sideline.

Coco Gauff comes through Bencic test to reach last eight in Melbourne

He then failed to attend the post-match news conference. The two incidents prompted the Grand Slam’s organisers to fine Medvedev a total of $76,000.

Players reaching the second round collect around $123,000.

Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion, has earned more than $45 million in prize money during his career.

